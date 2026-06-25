Arkansas Gains Commitment From Highly Touted DB over Ole Miss and Houston

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas continues to keep the recruiting trail hot as they gained the commitment of Seminary (MS) defensive back Stanley Peters Jr. Thursday evening over the Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound defensive back is a multi-sport athlete and enjoyed a standout junior season which saw him rush for 481 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while recording 31 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions as a junior in 2025.

He also excels on the diamond for the Bulldogs, hitting .258 with 27 RBI's and 15 stolen bases during his sophomore campaign.

The Mississippi native made two trips to Fayetteville, taking an unofficial visit on April 18th and his official visit to the hill back on June 5th.

Peters, despite being a 3-star, is making headlines as the top performer at the Opening New Orleans back in March and also made the roster for the Opening Finals this weekend at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Peters is the ideal fit for the Razorbacks as first-year defensive backs coach Deron Wilson has been after speedy defensive backs to solidify the secondary room in the future. He is the No. 892-ranked player in the nation, No. 89 among defensive backs and No.24 among fellow athletes in the Magnolia State, according to 247Sports composite ranking system.

However, many recruiting analysts believe Peters will continue to climb the ranks nationally as he looks to build on an incredible summer heading into his senior year of high school.

Among the Razorbacks, many colleges were after the services of Peters, including Baylor, Appalachian State, Memphis, James Madison, Old Dominion, Tulane, Southern Mississippi, Houston, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

The primary recruiter who played the biggest role in landing Peters was secondaries coach Deron Wilson, who was at Arkansas before spending the last two seasons with the Florida Gators. Peters' ability to track the ball will be a key factor in seeing the field early for the Razorbacks, as he had 12 pass breakups and three interceptions in his junior season with the Bulldogs.

Coach Silverfield made a point of emphasizing the need to restructure the secondary room, as they were part of the many defensive struggles last season, allowing over 236 yards per game, which ranked the Hogs No. 103 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC.

"The biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up," Wilson said after a spring practice in March. "Typically, palms up equals busted coverages. As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together. Make sure we get everything on the same page, in the same book.

The Razorbacks also look to land another defensive prospect as 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden will announce his college decision, as he will choose between the Razorbacks, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Michigan Wolverines, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Arizona Wildcats.

Peters will join the likes of Buford, (GA) Jameer Cantrell, Denton Ryan, (TX) John Caitlin IV, and Arlington Martin, (TX) Kevin Grant as the current secondary commits for the Razorbacks. This now brings the total recruiting class to 22 commits, with 8 of those coming on the defensive side of the ball.

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