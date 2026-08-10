Competition Lively For 'Position-less' Arkansas Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks pass defense was not good a season ago, to put it nicely.

The Razorbacks ranked 13th of 16 SEC teams in passing yards per game (239.3) and gave up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game, good for 15th in the league.

While there were some solid individuals in the secondary for the Hogs in 2025, namely Kani Walker and Julian Neal, the unit as a whole was relatively poor.

DB coaches Deron Wilson and Eddie Hicks are looking to change that this season under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who have brought in a nearly brand new secondary.

Only Miguel Mitchell remains from the 2025 edition of the Razorbacks, with transfers in Jahiem Johnson, La'khi Roland, Khmori House and Shelton Lewis expected to be among the stars of the Razorback defense.

"I think we have a really intelligent group that is intentional in detail of everything they do," Wilson said Sunday. "This is probably the smartest group in collective, the whole group together, I've been around. It's the way they gel, the communication. This group has been tremendously impressive."

Wilson said that House, Mitchell, Christian Harrison and Kyeaure Magloire have stood out so far at the safety position, noting their relative experience.

"La'khi Roland, Joker Johnson, Shelton Lewis, all older guys who have played a lot of football," Hicks said. "They've done a great job. Like Coach said, this group, they gel together. The camaraderie is there.

"They hang out together away from the building, and they talk football outside of the building. They love football. They love being around us. They love being around the coaches and taking all of the information they need to take for us to be successful."

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson celebrates following a defensive stop during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagra

Arkansas' secondary was described by Hicks as a "position-less" group, which in theory, would give the Razorbacks much more freedom in regard to personnel.

It's also opened up an intense competition during fall camp as players fight to move their way up the depth chart prior to Arkansas' Sept. 5 season opener against North Alabama.

"It's a pretty good competition amongst all those guys," Hicks said. "I try my best to rotate those guys, whoever had the hot hand continue[s] to get reps. But for us, it's like not even who goes out there first.

"I tell them it's about who's going to finish the game and who's continuing to make those plays. Tomorrow, it may be different."

The Razorbacks defensive backfield is filled with veterans who know the importance of forcing turnovers, being in position and possess enough speed to make a difference on the backend.

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