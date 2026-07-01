Arkansas Gains Commitment from Highly Touted Safety Over Wake Forest and Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Coach Silverfield and co. keep the recruiting trail hot as the Razorbacks land 3-star safety Rashaad Silver of Columbia High School in Decatur (GA).

Silver, a 6-2, 180-pound safety, held offers from 35 schools, including Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State and many others.

The Razorbacks seemed to be the team to beat for Silver following his official visit to Fayetteville back on June 5th. First-year head coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff extended an official offer to Rashaad back on January 13th.

They made a trip to the Boston Mountains on his unofficial visit back on May 4th and got a brief glimpse of the program.

Silver has been a menace on the defensive side of the ball, putting up incredible stats with 41 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery in his junior campaign. Rashaad also ran track for Columbia this past year, posting incredible times in the 100-meter dash (11.31) and the 200-meter dash (23.17).

Silver currently ranks No. 1048 nationally in the class of 2027 and No. 124 among athletes from the Peach State according to the 247sports composite rankings system.

Despite being recruited by the Hogs to play safety, Silver currently sits nationally as the No.104 receiver in this year's recruiting class but will be on the opposite side of the ball when he suits up for the Hogs next season.

Not only are the Razorbacks getting a producer on the field, but they are also getting one in the classroom, as Silver currently holds a 4.1 GPA.

Silver shows off this ability in his smartness on the football field, as he is constantly all over the field, whether that be tracking the quarterback's eyes to make a play on the ball or setting the edge on run plays.

The Razorbacks have been after speedy defensive backs this entire recruiting cycle, which makes Silver the perfect fit for the Hogs and secondary coach Deron Wilson, who spent the two previous seasons in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.

However, following Silver's commitment to the Razorbacks, the Hogs will have to remain on the gas, as his home-state school, the Georgia Bulldogs, made his final 3 and will push hard to flip him to stay in-state and play for coach Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

The talented 3-star will join the fold as the Razorbacks now have 5 total defensive back commits, as he joins fellow Peach State safety Jameer Cantrell from Buford. The Hogs also have commitments from 3-star defensive back Kevin Grant of Arlington (TX), 3-star John Caitlin IV of Denton (TX), and 3-star Stanley Peters Jr. of Seminary (MS).

The Razorbacks now have a total of 24 commits in the 2027 recruiting class following Silver's commitment to the Hogs.

The Razorbacks are also the team to beat for 3-star wide receiver Aden Starling, who commits this Saturday, July 4th, following his decommitment from the Georgia Bulldogs back on May 7th.

This should be an exciting weekend for the Razorbacks, as Coach Ryan Silverfield looks to continue his success with his first recruiting class and build the proper foundation for the coming years, helping bring the Razorbacks back to the glory days.

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