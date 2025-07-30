Arkansas honors McFadden’s No. 5 jersey in way to keep legacy alive
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering Arkansas has only retired two football numbers in history, I'm okay with the patch idea somebody came up with for Darren McFadden's No. 5.
McFadden, the Little Rock native who powered the Razorbacks through some big seasons, is one of the top running backs in school history.
Twice a Heisman Trophy finalist and the program’s all-time leading rusher, McFadden’s impact endures nearly two decades after he last suited up for the Razorbacks.
With only No. 12 worn by Clyde Scott and No. 77 by Brandon Burlsworth retired, the standard is really, really high to get anything retired. Their impact is still felt too, and in Scott's case it goes back nearly 80 years.
Yet the university has probably rightfully not retired McFadden’s number. Instead, Arkansas will honor No. 5 this season with a commemorative patch worn by players who inherit the jersey, beginning with senior defensive tackle Cam Ball and freshman wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson.
The tribute will be formally recognized during the Razorbacks’ home game against Texas A&M on Oct. 18.
McFadden said he does not want to see the number retired, preferring that it remain a living symbol for future Razorbacks.
“A lot of people say the number should be retired,” McFadden said Wednesday on the Chuck and Bo Show on ESPN Arkansas. “Which I can’t say that it’s not a number that’s worthy of being retired because it’s very much well-lived, but I tell people it’s a way for my name to be able to live on because you’re not gonna see number five on a jersey and not think about Darren McFadden.”
Most Razorback fans aren't aware the bit of history surrounding Scott, a native of Smackover. He spent 1944 and 1945 seasons at the Naval Academy on the No. 2 team in the country.
It's not a wild guess that he probably wouldn't have been with the Hogs if he didn't fall in love with Miss Arkansas, Leslie Hampton from Lake Village. When she felt the same way, John Barnhill was able to get him back to the Razorbacks.
He's the only Olympic silver medalist in Razorback football history and one of the best overall athletes to ever suit up along with Lance Alworth and McFadden.
McFadden’s place in Arkansas history is secure. He rushed for 4,590 yards, the most in program history and second all-time in the SEC.
He holds the Razorbacks’ record for 100-yard rushing games with 22 and is one of only two backs in school history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons, alongside Alex Collins.
This year’s No. 5 patch will be seen on Ball, a preseason All-SEC selection, and Ferguson, a touted four-star prospect out of Texas.
“It’s a true honor to represent a number that means so much to this state and this program,” Ball said in a statement released by the university .
Scott was gracious enough to give his okay for Frank Broyles to give All-American kicker Steve Little No. 12 to wear from 1974-77. Nobody has worn it since.
Burlsworth was a walk-on from Harrison to developed into an All-American and the award for best walk-on every year lives on with the Burlsworth Trophy every year.
The decision to honor McFadden’s number, rather than retire it, reflects a trend among college programs to keep iconic numbers active, creating a bridge between past and present.
“It means a lot to me because it’s a way for my name to live on,” McFadden said. “But it’s also about the next generation carrying the torch.”
McFadden’s journey has not been without challenges. In recent interviews, he spoke candidly about his struggle with alcohol, calling his two years of sobriety his greatest accomplishment.
“I tell people I’ve had a ton of accolades and awards over the years, but being able to give up drinking, it’s probably one of my biggest accomplishments,” McFadden said. “I didn’t think I was alcoholic, but you know it definitely had a hold on my life, and it controlled me more so than not.
“So being able to give up drinking, man I’ve been sober two years now and you know it’s just an amazing feeling.”
The decision to honor No. 5 has sparked debate among fans, some of whom believe McFadden’s contributions warrant full retirement of the jersey.
Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said the patch program was a way to “recognize Darren’s legacy while also connecting Razorback history to today’s team” (Arkansas Razorbacks). The patch will remain on the jersey of any player who wears No. 5 in future seasons.
Ferguson, the freshman receiver from Texas, said he is “humbled to be part of the tradition” and hopes to “make Razorback fans proud.”
Ball, a fifth-year senior, called it “the ultimate sign of respect” and said he “wants to carry on the legacy” that McFadden built.
If D-Mac is okay with the patch thing, give the jersey retirement a rest. Fans should be okay with it, too.