Best Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Ole Miss in College Football Playoff First Round
Saturday will bring a rematch between No. 20 Tulane and No. 6 Ole Miss in the College Football Playoffs. The Rebels easily won the first installment of this matchup, but this time they’ll have to dominate without Lane Kiffin running the show. Will things turn out differently this time around?
Trinidad Chambliss torched the Green Wave in one of his best performances of the year the first time he faced them and ended the regular season with season highs in passing yards (359) and passing touchdowns against Mississippi State. His dual-threat abilities can shine again in this matchup to power the Rebels into the second round of the postseason.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Ole Miss
- Trinidad Chambliss OVER 272.5 passing yards (-114)
- Trinidad Chambliss UNDER 36.5 rushing yards (-114)
Trinidad Chambliss OVER 272.5 passing yards (-114)
Chambliss had a field day against Tulane in September. He totaled more than 18 yards per completion en route to 307 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He went on to amass at least 273 passing yards in five of his next eight games.
Tulane’s secondary has been a glaring weakness all year. The Green Wave have given up more passing yards (3,317) than any other team in the AAC. Only four FBS teams were worse in that department.
Ole Miss ranks fifth in total passing yards (3,715) and yards per completion (14.6). Chambliss is averaging 295.7 passing yards per game as a starter and can hover right around his average in this matchup.
Trinidad Chambliss Under 36.5 rushing yards (-114)
Chambliss ran for a ridiculous 114 yards on 14 carries in his first meeting with the Green Wave. He is mobile and can create by getting outside of the pocket to use his athleticism, but has tallied less than 30 rushing yards in four of his 10 starts with Ole Miss.
The Green Wave make up for what they lack in their secondary up front and actually have the AAC’s second best run defense. They’ve given up just 120.4 rushing yards per contest this year.
Chambliss has only recorded 35 rushing yards in his previous three games combined while tallying 993 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and one interception. There will be no reason for him to scramble if he picks apart Tulane’s defensive backs again and Ole Miss builds up a sizable lead early.
