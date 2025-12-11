Arkansas moves toward naming Crowley as next football general manager

The Arkansas football program is preparing to strengthen its structure by adding a general manager, and Ryan Silverfield appears close to making his choice.

A report from John Brice at FootballScoop indicates the program is moving toward hiring Gaizka Crowley, who currently serves as general manager at Arizona.

His arrival would give the new head coach a seasoned voice in roster planning and team operations as the Hogs build their foundation.

Crowley joined Arizona in early 2024 after Brent Brennan was hired and is now entering his second season with the Wildcats.

Before his move to Tucson, he worked at Western Michigan and UNLV, gaining experience in personnel evaluation and roster management. His background also includes coaching offensive linemen at Lincoln High in Tallahassee, where he helped the program reach a Florida state title game.

BREAKING: Arkansas @RazorbackFB & new head coach Ryan Silverfield @RSilverfield have completed 1 of their most crucial off-the-field hires, landing rising star Gaizka Crowley @Gaizka_UofA as the Hogs's new general manager, sources tell @FootballScoop: https://t.co/ZUNjMCZP1G — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) December 11, 2025

The Razorbacks are embracing a broader organizational model, and the general manager role is a reflection of this shift.

More SEC programs have moved in this direction in recent years, recognizing the daily load placed on head coaches and the value of having someone who can manage evaluations, scouting coordination, analytics, and roster structure.

Crowley’s time at UNLV is a key part of his rise. He was part of the Rebels’ 2023 Mountain West Championship Game run, helping the staff assemble a roster that matched the program’s style and long-term goals.

Those experiences helped elevate him into the general manager role at Arizona, where he was trusted with major decisions early in Brennan’s tenure.

Arkansas sees him as someone who can manage the details that often get lost in the rush of practice schedules, transfer windows, recruiting cycles, and NIL considerations.

The Razorbacks have placed a premium on building out their “off-field” staff, and adding someone with Crowley’s background fits that plan. Silverfield appears intent on creating a team around him, not just a coaching staff.

Gaizka Crowley is one of the best GM's in college football and is a major reason why Arizona has upgraded its talent on the roster. https://t.co/lb6ewIsQGU — Troy Hutchison (@THutch1995) December 11, 2025

The Hogs are still navigating an offseason filled with changes, and the general manager hire becomes a piece of the larger structure. The staff already includes new assistants and reshaped responsibilities, but this addition focuses specifically on organization and planning.

It is designed to give Silverfield more resources and provide a long-term blueprint for roster development.

Crowley, a Florida State graduate, built his reputation on detailed work in scouting and personnel. His roles at multiple stops gave him a blend of practice-level awareness and behind-the-scenes planning skills.

That combination has become more valuable as programs deal with portal activity and roster shifts that can reshape a team in weeks.

The Razorbacks would gain someone familiar with evaluating both high school talent and portal players. Crowley’s recent time at Arizona means he has operated inside a program that rebuilt itself quickly.

That experience is valuable for Arkansas, which is resetting its program under a new head coach and looking for voices who understand those transitions.

New role expected to support Silverfield’s structure

The Arkansas leadership model under Silverfield places significant importance on communication.

A general manager offers another channel for staff cohesion and a more complete process for evaluating roster needs.

Crowley’s expected hire would allow the head coach to focus more directly on player development, culture building, and game planning while someone else handles critical operational tasks.

The Razorbacks are also modernizing their planning process. The GM will coordinate evaluations, track trends, and work closely with analysts who monitor the portal and recruiting landscape.

That is essential in an era when rosters can change dramatically with each cycle. Silverfield has emphasized fit and long-term program balance, and this role supports that approach.

The Hogs have also faced roster movement, making the timing of this hire even more meaningful. With the early signing period ahead and another portal window coming, the need for a strong personnel leader is significant.

This position also signals that Arkansas views roster management as a year-round priority. The program understands the importance of staying organized in a landscape where successful teams must plan months ahead.

Crowley’s arrival would give Silverfield an experienced planner working daily to keep the roster aligned with the program’s identity.

Crowley’s previous work at several levels of college football shows he understands the demands of the role. He has helped teams rebuild, stabilize, and grow, and those qualities matter for a Razorbacks program trying to reestablish its footing.

If Silverfield finalizes the hire, he gains a trusted voice with experience in the details that drive a modern roster.

Arkansas wants to strengthen its foundation before momentum builds on the field. Adding Crowley as general manager is a step toward creating a program with clarity, structure, and organization.

The Razorbacks are banking on the idea that building correctly behind the scenes leads to better results when games begin.

The Hogs may not have finished their staff construction yet, but this move shows they are prioritizing a model built on planning rather than quick fixes.

Crowley would be tasked with helping maintain that direction. The role is designed to stabilize the program across seasons, not merely help with one recruiting cycle.

Key takeaways

Arkansas is expected to hire Arizona GM Gaizka Crowley to support Ryan Silverfield’s roster and personnel structure.

The Razorbacks value Crowley’s experience at Arizona, UNLV, Western Michigan, and Lincoln High School.

The Hogs aim to strengthen long-term planning through a more modern football operations model.

Hogs Feed