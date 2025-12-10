College Football Upset Pick for Army-Navy (Can the Black Knights Avenge Last Year's Loss?)
The College Football Playoff will begin next weekend, which means we only have two games to watch and bet on this week. The L.A. Bowl between Boise State and Washington will take place on Saturday night, but the marquee matchup of the day is the annual Army-Navy game.
Navy leads the all-time series 63-55-7, but Army has gone 6-3 in the last nine editions of the game. This year, the Army Black Knights are underdogs to Navy at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Army may be an underdog this time around, but I think the Black Knights are live to pull off the upset.
Army vs. Navy Prediction
Army +195 vs. Navy via BetMGM Sportsbook
Navy is a more complete team, better suited to take on more dynamic college football teams, which is why they went 9-2 this season. With that being said, I think Army can win in a battle between two service academy teams that do little but run the football right at you. As we all know by now, these two teams rank inside the top three in run play percentage, but Army has arguably been the one to defend the run better.
The Black Knights rank 45th in opponent rush EPA, while the Midshipmen rank 61st. This game is going to be a lot closer than the spread suggests, so I'm going to take a shot on Army to pull off the upset.
