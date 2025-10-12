Arkansas must get coaching to cover their talent disparity in loaded SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It makes sense why the Razorbacks continue to fall short in one score games given Arkansas' No. 23 ranking in 247sports total team talent rankings.
For comparison sake, Tennessee is slotted just a few spots ahead at No. 16 but that's the clear separation from the top tier in the SEC and bottom of the conference.
Recruiting still matters, but it's more often about who can afford the most talent instead and that's where the Razorbacks lack yet again, nearly 20 points behind rival Missouri at No. 22.
Historically, that's where this program has struggled to stay afloat in recent years in a very deep SEC that continues to tout as much parity as any conference.
It's understandable when players experience a coaching change that they could not want to give full effort or be looking for their way out, especially on defense.
However, interim coach Bobby Petrino performed a masterful job of keeping everyone aboard in a 34-31 heartbreaking loss in Knoxville.
"I just told them to keep their heads up," Petrino said after the game. "We came in here to show that we were going to compete. We were well prepared. They played physical and tough. They never gave in. We wanted to play one play at a time and find a way to win in the fourth quarter.
"I was proud of the way the defense stuck together and kept competing. Obviously, we gave up some things, but we also made plays to give us a chance to win, so now we just got to stick together and continue to practice and prepare the way that we did these last two weeks, probably week. But we're right there. We've just got to find a way to get over the hump."
Sometimes coaching, motivation and effort can make up for talent deficiencies in certain areas. With Petrino calling the shots on both sides of the football, it appeared the players bought into the gameplan this week and respect the drive of their coach to patch the ship and get things right.
Fighting through talent disparity
While 247sports talent metric weren't around during Petrino's day (data starts in 2015), Petrino's classes ranked No. 21 (2008, 2009), No. 34 (2010), No. 20 (2011), No. 27 (2012).
Petrino coached the Razorbacks to back-to-back double digit win seasons and were even considered darkhorse national champions alongside USC before his ouster in the spring of 2012.
What he was able to prove is debunk the myth that Arkansas couldn't compete, but it took a combination of coaching, enough talent and a specific scheme to put the program on the map.
One Big Ten program, Indiana, has been a traditional afterthought with just 34 winning seasons in its 127 years in existence.
Hoosiers' second-year coach is determined to shift that mindset as fans continue to sellout its stadium and raise the ceiling on what the program is capable of.
While it seemed Indiana's 'Cinderella' run would be a flash in the pan kind of deal last year, Cignetti led his team to a dominant victory at Autzen Stadium over Oregon, 30-20.
The Ducks tout the fifth-best roster in the country while the Hoosiers have a roster ranked No. 72, which is a testament to the culture and belief the players have in Cignetti.
Is NIL the issue? Probably not since several teams around the country have very expensive rosters but are falling short in the win column such as Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and Penn State.
There's $56.7 million reasons Cignetti won't be the next coach to lead the Razorbacks beginning with the 2026 season, but there's coaches out there potentially available that can right the ship as well as he has at Indiana.
Arkansas can be next Indiana
If the Hoosiers can figure out ways to produce a winning football program, then the Razorbacks with SEC resources should have no problem breaking its ceiling under a new coaching regime in 2026.
Enough with the excuses, it's time to back up the talk after not affording fired coach Sam Pittman all the resources to compete for a national championship, which should be the goal of any athletics department.
“Football, where we are right now, we’re not set up to win a national championship,” Arkansas atheltics director Yurachek said last month at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. “I’ll be brutally honest with that. But I think we are set up to compete really well in the Southeastern Conference, especially now with the new [revenue] share model.”
One hole in the argument is if a team is set up to "compete really well" in the SEC, a program should be in the College Football Playoff picture.
There are currently five SEC teams that rank inside the AP top 10, and three other teams knocking on the door ranked No. 11-14. Then, there is Vanderbilt ranked inside the top 20 while Texas should jump back in after beating No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout.
That's 11 teams competing at a high level with eight of those in contention for a playoff bid. If Ole Miss, Missouri and even Vanderbilt have it figured out, there should never be a limit for what Arkansas can do on the gridiron.