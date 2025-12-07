College Football Playoff Odds: Alabama Stumbles After Big Loss to Georgia
Alabama fans won’t like to hear this, but their blowout loss against Georgia in the SEC Championship has put its College Football Playoff hopes on life supports. At least according to oddsmakers.
Alabama entered conference championship weekend with -1800 odds at FanDuel to make the College Football Playoff. After an embarrassing 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, its odds to make the playoffs are now -320 at FD.
Those odds are moving fast both ways. I saw them at -400 after Bama made it a two-score game against Georgia before falling to where they stand at the final score.
Meanwhile, Miami has moved from +350 at FD to +150 to make the CFP on FD. It does seem it could come down to a conversation between the Hurricanes and Tide.
Notre Dame appears to be the biggest winners in this whole tornado. It’s -1050 to make the CFP at FD now. It was in the -300 range to make the CFP before the conference championship weekend.
The CFP seeding will be announced on Sunday. It will be an interesting decision as the committee debates who is in and who is out.
I’m on record saying I think punishing Bama for losing to, what will become, the No. 2 team in the nation in a conference championship game makes no sense. They were blown out, but they also beat Georgia in Athens earlier this year. Sure, the loss against FSU is bad. Other than that, they lost to two teams in the CFP.
Here are the odds for teams on the bubble via FanDuel.
College Football Playoffs Odds
Alabama Odds to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff
- Yes -320
- No +245
Miami Odds to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff
- Yes +152
- No -188
James Madison Odds to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff
- Yes -148
- No +120
Notre Dame Odds to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff
- Yes -1050
- No +630
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
