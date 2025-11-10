Arkansas preparing for more aggressive LSU defense under interim coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino said Monday he noticed a clear shift in LSU’s approach since Frank Wilson took over as interim head coach, especially on the defensive side.
The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday to face Wilson’s LSU team (5-4, 2-4), which lost 20-9 to Alabama in his first game since replacing Brian Kelly. Petrino said Wilson’s staff showed more aggression than LSU displayed earlier this season.
“Defensively they were much more aggressive, it seemed like,” Petrino said. “They brought a lot of pressure, brought a lot of blitz zero in third-down situations. Did a good job defending Alabama’s offense. They’ve got good players and they came after them.”
Petrino noted that the Tigers’ offensive philosophy under Wilson appeared similar to Kelly’s, emphasizing the passing game over the run.
“Offensively they seemed very similar,” he said. “Seemed like they’re still in their minds they want to throw the ball first and run the ball second.”
The matchup comes as both programs transition through interim coaching situations, giving Saturday’s Battle for the Golden Boot an unusual twist.
Hogs improving on injury front
The bye week gave Arkansas time to heal several key injuries sustained in the loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago.
The Razorbacks entered that game short-handed, already missing offensive line starters Caden Kitler and E’Marion Harris. Additional injuries hit during the game to right tackle Shaq McRoy, defensive end Charlie Collins, defensive back Jordan Young, and quarterback Taylen Green.
Petrino said the week off helped many of those players recover, and several returned to practice last week.
“Taylen’s doing great, he was full speed and practiced all week last week, and then did a good job last night,” Petrino said. “Both (Kitler and Harris) are back going. Shaq did not practice last night. We probably won’t have him available for us.”
McRoy’s injury looked worse initially, but Petrino said he was “fortunate that it wasn’t worse than it was.” Collins, who suffered a bone bruise, could practice this week, while Young is expected to return Tuesday.
“Charlie Collins should get some work in tomorrow,” Petrino said. “A lot of his will just be able to handle the pain and see where that’s at. It’s a bone bruise, which are always very painful in your knee. No structural damage, so that’s a great thing for him and his future.”
Green’s injury from the final play of the Mississippi State game was minor. Petrino described it as “a couple nicks,” adding that his starting quarterback is “100 percent and ready to go.”
Bye week brings recovery and reset
Petrino said the timing of the bye was ideal, providing players with rest before returning to their regular practice rhythm. He adjusted the team’s schedule to give players more recovery time before resuming full workouts.
“I think you try to give them a little time off so we can recover and they get away from it,” Petrino said.
He brought the team back Sunday night for an extended practice focused on conditioning and resetting the weekly routine.
“Number one is, make sure they’re all here. Make sure they’re ready to go to school on Monday, and then to get a good practice in,” Petrino said. “Last night’s practice was longer and different than most Mondays, because a lot of Mondays it’s just the young guys practicing and the older guys that played in a game running and conditioning and trying to get the soreness out.”
He added that the longer session, which ran about 90 minutes, helped the team re-establish its rhythm heading into game week.
The annual rivalry game gives each interim coach a chance to set a tone for the final stretch.
Petrino, who returned to Fayetteville this season as offensive coordinator before stepping in as interim head coach, will try to guide the Razorbacks to their first SEC win of the year.
Wilson, meanwhile, is managing a talented LSU roster that has underperformed expectations after the dismissal of Brian Kelly.
The Razorbacks enter the game having lost seven straight, but Petrino said he liked how the players responded in practice after the break.
“They did a good job with it,” he said. “It was a good, hard practice, hour and a half practice, and they did a good job with it.”
Arkansas and LSU will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Key takeaways
- Bobby Petrino expects LSU to play more aggressively on defense under interim coach Frank Wilson.
- Arkansas is healthier after the bye week, with key players returning to practice.
- Both teams enter the Golden Boot rivalry led by interim coaches looking to finish the season strong.