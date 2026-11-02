Arkansas Preparing To Face Experienced Dual-Threat QB In Auburn's Byrum Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn QB Byrum Brown has had a topsy-turvy season throwing the football, but what hasn't wavered is his ability to take off and run.

The 22-year-old who followed Alex Golesh from South Florida is the Tigers' leading rusher this season with 484 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He's run for a touchdown in six consecutive games.

Arkansas has notoriously struggled to contain mobile QBs this season, from Utah's Devon Dampier, to Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed.

"I think every week you adjust your defensive scheme based off who the quarterback is and what they're able to do," Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "You have to assume every quarterback is going to have the ability to run, especially in this conference. Byrum Brown's a guy that Coach Roberts has seen, obviously, last year at Florida, and then obviously we faced in our years at Memphis. He’s talented. I think he’s had a rushing touchdown in 6 straight games. He’s their leading rusher.

"Any time the quarterback is the leading runner for a team you’re going to have your hands full. So we’ve got to prepare. We’ve got to look at that schematically. That’s what we’re working on today, what adjustments we need to make because he’s certainly a big, powerful runner and he’s not just a big quarterback. He can run. He’s got legit speed. He’s one of the top athletes in all of college football."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks with Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Imagaes

Brown is a veteran of 40 starts, though he's been shaky at times under center this season. He threw three interceptions in Auburn's season-opening win over Baylor, two in Auburn's 24-14 loss to Tennessee and has been held under 200 yards passing in Auburn's back-to-back blowout losses to LSU and Ole Miss, respectively.

Still, Brown is a dangerous passer who also has the ability to break off a huge run at any time, and he's no stranger to Golesh's offense.

"it’s a lot of catch and throw, quick game," Silverfield said. "They’ll take the shots. They’ve got a lot of those receivers that we’ve seen in the past. They can run. They’re very, very talented. But again, the quarterback, he does everything. He makes the reads. He understands. And I think any time you’re dealing with a quarterback who’s been in that system who’s made 40 starts, he’s going to know, right? It’s like having an extra coach on the field. And obviously it’s an advantage, especially in this conference when you have somebody that’s played that long in that same system.

"And Coach Golesh has had some success. Obviously we faced him three times at our previous stop, so this will be our fourth time going against him. Every different year provides different challenges that are unique. But the tempo, you’ve got to be ready. You’ve got to get lined up. You’ve got to get your calls in and expect those things. They’re going to throw the kitchen sink at us and we’ve got to be ready for it."

Kickoff between Arkansas and Auburn is set for 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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