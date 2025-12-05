Arkansas pursues Florida State assistant for running backs coach role

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Ryan Silverfield settles into his new role leading Arkansas, the search for key assistants is moving quickly.

One of the most important early targets is Florida State running backs coach David Johnson, who has emerged as a top candidate to guide the Hogs’ backfield.

Johnson has been at Florida State since 2020 and previously spent two seasons in the SEC at Tennessee.

His experience in the Southeast and long track record of developing college and pro talent align with what Silverfield wants as he builds his first Razorbacks staff.

The timing adds urgency. Silverfield is assembling a staff while also managing roster needs and preparing for early signing period challenges.

Hiring a running backs coach with recruiting ties and proven development success would give Arkansas a more stable foundation heading into the offseason.

Johnson has coached 19 all-conference performers who earned a combined 29 honors.

His résumé includes producing an NFL Draft pick every year from 2018 through 2024, one of the clearest indicators of his ability to identify and elevate running back talent.

His background fits the profile Arkansas is chasing: a coach with regional familiarity, recruiting reach and a history of molding dependable backfield production.

For a program hoping to re-establish a physical identity, those traits matter.

Florida State fans are upset we stole him. So I’m sold. 🐗 https://t.co/Ikt73A3Myz — Woo Pig Dustino (@WooPigDustino) December 5, 2025

Why Johnson stands out

Johnson’s work at Florida State helped stabilize the Seminoles’ rushing attack during multiple transition periods.

His running backs have played central roles in their offense, showing versatility as both rushers and receivers.

That flexibility matches what Silverfield wants the Hogs to build offensively.

Arkansas’ pursuit is also rooted in Johnson’s proven ability to connect with players.

Recruiting the Southeast is vital for the Hogs, and Johnson’s experience across Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida checks an important box.

His stint at Tennessee also familiarized him with the pace, pressure and physicality required inside the SEC.

For the Razorbacks, hiring someone with that background could help jump-start improvement in an area that has struggled with consistency.

A strong running game remains a priority for Silverfield, and adding a coach known for player development would be a meaningful step forward.

Johnson’s reputation extends beyond the running backs room. His seven-year streak of producing NFL Draft picks highlights the type of player progression Silverfield values.

Arkansas wants staff members who can grow athletes across multiple seasons, not just fill depth chart gaps.

Even with these credentials, nothing is final. Johnson is a target, not a confirmed hire, and Arkansas continues evaluating staff options.

But interest in him provides a clear look at the priorities shaping Silverfield’s early decisions.

Lets meet our new OC Tim Cramsey!



Tim Cramsey is one of the most proven offensive minds in college football! He called plays for 2 10 win seasons! Boasted a T20 offense! Cramsey will bring us veteran play calling! Excited to have him on the staff! #WPS pic.twitter.com/wvrLUpAvzr — TorresOnArkansas (@TorresOnTheHogs) December 5, 2025

What this means for Razorbacks’ rebuild

Silverfield has stressed the importance of building relationships and establishing trust with players and coaches.

Pursuing a coach like Johnson signals that Arkansas is seeking not only technical expertise but also leadership traits that set the tone for a reshaped staff.

If the Razorbacks secure Johnson, the running back room would gain a coach with deep experience preparing players for high-level competition.

That could help stabilize the Hogs' offense, particularly as roster changes unfold through the transfer portal and recruiting cycles.

Johnson would also likely bring a recruiting boost, especially in the Southeast. Arkansas needs to strengthen its presence in talent-rich areas, and adding a coach with long-standing roots in those states supports that effort.

Silverfield’s broader approach is becoming clearer: target assistants who have produced results, navigated Power Five competition and maintained consistent player development standards.

Johnson fits that mold as well as any available running backs coach.

Still, finalizing a staff takes time. Silverfield continues balancing recruiting, player retention and staff construction as he settles into Fayetteville.

Landing a coach with Johnson’s credentials would mark one of the more significant early decisions of his tenure.

Key takeaways

Arkansas has identified Florida State assistant David Johnson as its top target for running backs coach under Ryan Silverfield.

Johnson brings SEC experience, strong Southeast recruiting ties and a long record of player development.

The pursuit reflects Silverfield’s plan to build a staff with proven production and regional connections.

Hogs Feed