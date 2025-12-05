Razorbacks hire Larry Smith to lead wide receivers group of new offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield continues to put together his first Arkansas staff, and one of his most trusted voices is now in Fayetteville.

The Hogs hired Larry Smith as wide receivers coach, adding someone Silverfield worked closely with at Memphis.

Smith spent the past two seasons coaching wide receivers at Memphis after seven years in the same role at UAB.

His background gives Arkansas a coach with steady habits, a track record of development and a clear understanding of how Silverfield wants his offense to function.

The hire also connects to Silverfield’s early message to fans and players that his staff would be built around character, communication and shared purpose.

During his introductory press conference, Silverfield said the staff was “coming together nicely” and noted that patience was needed while final pieces were being arranged.

He also said he wanted coaches who believed in doing things the right way and understood what Arkansas could become with the right leadership.

That is where Smith fits. Silverfield described him as “a dynamic coach” and called him someone who would be a major asset to the program.

Those words reflect the confidence built during their time working together at Memphis.

Silverfield also brought in senior offensive analyst Nick Matthews to join the support staff. Matthews worked under him at Memphis as well, giving Arkansas more continuity in the offensive meeting rooms.

As the Hogs attempt to rebuild, that familiarity could mean a smoother transition for both players and coaches.

Smith’s experience at UAB also shaped his coaching identity. He was part of the program during its relaunch and helped contribute to several successful seasons, including bowl appearances and conference titles.

Smith’s time at Memphis featured strong production from his receivers. One player totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards and earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2023.

His group helped create one of the nation’s most efficient offenses.

Why Smith’s arrival matters for Arkansas offense

Memphis ranked near the top of the national charts in several offensive categories in 2023. The Tigers finished sixth in scoring offense, 10th in passing yards, 14th in total offense and 17th in passing efficiency.

While Smith was only part of the equation, he played an important role in the passing game’s success.

Arkansas hopes to bring some of that effectiveness into its own offense.

The Hogs struggled to find consistent rhythm last season, and improving receiver play is one path toward stabilizing the unit.

Smith’s background suggests he can help take steps in that direction through player development and teaching.

The Razorbacks also value his ability to build relationships. Coaches who know how to connect with players and teach through trust are often the ones who make a difference during a rebuild.

The program now needs both steady instruction and renewed confidence.

Smith inherits a receiver room with potential but uncertainty.

With roster movement common in today’s game, spring practice will be the first real window to see how his position group grows.

Smith's calm coaching style and detailed focus were praised at UAB and Memphis. Arkansas expects similar leadership here.

This hire also signals Silverfield’s approach to staffing. Instead of piecing together a group of new faces, he is choosing coaches he knows and trusts.

Arkansas hopes this helps speed up the adjustment period and ensures everyone in the room understands the vision.

Rebuild forming with familiar voices

The Hogs' staff is not yet complete, but these hires show a clear pattern.

Silverfield wants a foundation built with people who share his values and coaching identity. That approach may help give Arkansas a clearer direction heading into the 2026 season.

There will still be more questions about how the final staff looks and how quickly the Razorbacks can regain momentum. But securing Smith, a coach with a long list of proven habits, gives the program a reliable starting point.

For now, Arkansas continues its steady climb toward finalizing the rest of the staff. The next few weeks are expected to bring more clarity, but Smith’s role as receivers coach already stands as a key piece of the puzzle.

His experience and familiarity with Silverfield could help stabilize a part of the program that needs growth.

Recruits will also take note. Coaching stability matters to young players deciding on their futures, and having a staff member with a strong development record could make a difference. Arkansas is not just reshaping its staff; it is shaping its message.

Silverfield said he wanted coaches who understood how special Arkansas can be. Smith is one of the first examples of that belief taking shape. The Razorbacks hope his arrival helps set the tone for what comes next.

Key takeaways

Arkansas hired Larry Smith as wide receivers coach, bringing in a trusted assistant from Ryan Silverfield’s Memphis staff.

Smith’s background at UAB and Memphis includes strong player development and production in high-efficiency offenses.

The hire reflects Arkansas’ plan to rebuild with coaches who share Silverfield’s values and experience.

