Arkansas Razorbacks do what they had to do in opener against Alabama A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will have plenty of coaching points from a 52-7 win over Alabama A&M to start the season Saturday.
Nobody was really expecting anything different. The raised eyebrows about some of the play early in the first quarter wasn't really earth-shattering, but may be the only thing anybody can take away from this game.
The Bulldogs were simply over-matched. The Razorbacks apparently weren't feeling the same adrenaline rush as A&M to start the game. They had come out 30 minutes before Arkansas in pregame warmups.
That ran out towards the end of the first quarter and the Razorbacks were basically just running plays like in practice. The only exception was quarterback Taylen Green getting hit for the first time really since last season and he survived.
"We started the game slow defensively," Pittman said at halftime on the radio broadcast. It was really the only point he made other than the usual coach babble.
None of how this game played out will show fans or anybody else what to expect from this team in November. After Green threw a 5-yard pass to tight end Andreas Paaske with 2:03 in the third quarter for a 45-7 lead, the reserves took over.
At that point, everybody was probably more worried about getting somebody hurt than what they did. Enough had been shown on video, they could spend some live action looking at the backups who will be needed sooner or later for depth.
It was clear that was how Arkansas dominated this game. Alabama A&M started fast and it appeared their best players were already starting to noticeably wear down before the first quarter was over. That's usually the result of an overly-emotional start.
Green's day ended up being a whopper statistically, hitting 24-of-31 for 322 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Maybe the biggest mistake he made was scrambling once and getting blasted on the shoulder going for a first down in the first half.
Lesson probably learned. Green didn't appear to be damaged and nobody appeared to be particularly worried. It's hard to see much on the sidelines with more tents than a summer campground hiding just about everything that happens.
We did find out the passing game may be really good for the offense. It is with some concern the running game didn't show up well, but Petrino told us years ago he wasn't patient enough to just drive down the field, keeping the ball on the ground the entire way. It's not his nature and that didn't change.
The defense didn't start the game well. The Bulldogs' receivers were getting open frequently and quarterback Cornelius Brown was hitting the open guys without a whole lot of pressure from the defensive front.
That was one of the questions around this team and even though they shut Alabama A&M out of the end zone after an initial scoring drive, there were too many big plays. The Bulldogs didn't finish them, but SEC teams will be able to.
That's the key. Alabama A&M gave PIttman and his staff enough to work on before SEC play gets started in a couple of weeks. Yes, Ole Miss is coming up that fast on the schedule.
Arkansas can't afford a stumbling start in that one and count on a big comeback. Pittman knows it, too.