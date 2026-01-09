SI

Refs Ignored Roughing the Passer as Miami Player Shoves Trinidad Chambliss Into Bench

Stephen Douglas

Trinidad Chambliss ended up under Miami’s bench after throwing a pass away.
Ole Miss and Miami played a tight first half in the Fiesta Bowl despite the fact that the Hurricanes controlled the ball for most of the first two quarters. Ole Miss scored one long touchdown on a two play drive and that was just enough to keep it close, .

Their longest sustained drive came during the second quarter when they got one of two first downs thanks to a roughing the passer penalty. The drive ended with a field goal a few plays later, but it sure looked like Miami got away with a second roughing the passer penalty on the drive.

Trinidad Chambliss scrambled to his right and threw the ball away as he reached the sideline. That's when defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Jr. reached out and shoved Chambliss who fell down and slid all the way into the Miami bench.

Rules analyst Bill LeMonnier thought there probably should have been a penalty called, but the officials on the field decided to ignore the shove that sent the Ole Miss quarterback flying.

The Rebels certainly could have used the help. Heading into their final drive of the first half they were 0-for-4 on third down and had gained 73 of their 116 yards on that one touchdown run from Kewan Lacy.

Miami leads Ole Miss 17–13 at the half.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

