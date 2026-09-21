Arkansas Razorbacks Release Official Week 4 Depth Chart for Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third straight Monday, Arkansas hit CONTROL + C + V on their keyboard when it comes to sending out a depth chart.

Becasue nothing changed whatsover despite KJ Jackson and AJ Hill being inolved in an in-season quarterback battle that was supposed to be taken care of in camp.

Neither of the two passers have done anything noteworty to effectively take over the starting role. However, Jackson did appear to be the more comfortable quarterback on the field against Georgia while Hill flashed his arm strength on a couple of occasions.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the sideline during a game at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI images

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

0 Braylen Russell Jr., 6-1, 228 lbs.

27 Cam Settles So., 5-11, 209 lbs.

Note: Arkansas' rushing attack is among the nation's worst, averaging just over 77 yards through three weeks, which ranks below Rutgers at No. 135 nationally out of 138 teams.

Between Smith, Russell, Settles and Jasper Parker, none of them have been able to take command in the backfield.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a big catch against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.

No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs. -or- No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Note: The dreaded "-or-" returns this week after both Jordan recorded five snaps against Georgia to Crutchfield's one.

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs

No. 13 Jelani Watkins Jr. 5-10, 163 lbs.

Note: No changes made between these three, but Watkins seems to be playing well when given the chance. Hawkins has showed up well in the slot with five catches for 77 yards.

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.

No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.



LG No.71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.

No. 74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.



C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.

No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.



RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.

No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.



RT No. 64 Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.

No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.

Note: Each of the five starters along the offensive line performed well in pass protection, but the cause of concern remains opening up holes for the running backs. Until that is resolved, this is the unit that will hold the Razorbacks back from competing for victories in the second quarter of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborne against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Defense

DE No. 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.

No. 88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.

No. 90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.

NT No. 92 David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs. -OR- No. 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.

No. 99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.



DT No. 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.

No. 28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs. -OR- No. 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.

JACK No. 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.

No. 9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB No. 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs. -OR- No. 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.

LB No. 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs. -OR- No. 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

CB No. 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.

No. 17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.

S No. 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1, 219 lbs.

No. 14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3, 210 lbs.

FS No. 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.

No. 22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.

CB No. 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs. -OR- No. 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.

STAR No. 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.

No. 13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Max Gilbert (30) kicks a field goal against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

K No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.

P No. 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

-OR- No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.

KO No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs. -OR- No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

LS No. 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.

No. 59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.

H No. 37Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.

KR No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.

PR No. 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

For the third straight week, none of the defensive depth or special teams unit saw any changes.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to kickoff against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. CT at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. The game can be streamed on the ESPN app with SEC Network+.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.