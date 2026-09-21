Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
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The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers are both coming off tough SEC losses in Week 3. Texas A&M was upset by the Kentucky Wildcats, losing 31-21, and the LSU stormed back against Ole Miss, but ultimately lost to the Rebels by a score of 32-24.
The two teams will now face each other in Week 4, each with an opportunity to bounce back from last week's loss.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M +9.5 (-106)
- LSU -9.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M +290
- LSU -380
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Texas A&M vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M record: 2-1
- LSU record: 2-1
Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends
- LSU is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Texas A&M is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 Texas A&M games
- LSU is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-5 in LSU's last 10 games
Texas A&M vs. LSU Key Player to Watch
- Sam Leavitt, QB - LSU Tigers
Sam Leavitt struggled against Ole Miss, completing just 16-of-27 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He did manage to rush for 63 yards and a touchdown, but the LSU quarterback needs to find a way to limit his turnovers. He has thrown five interceptions through the first three weeks of the season.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total and bet the UNDER. The LSU defense has been the strength of their team. They have allowed just 3.8 yards per play this season, the 10th-best mark in the nation, despite playing against some stiff competition.
Meanwhile, both offenses have had their struggles. LSU is averaging only 5.8 yards per play, and the Aggies are averaging only 5.1 yards per play.
Sam Leavitt, while dangerous with his legs, also gives me some concern with his tendency to throw interceptions, which scares me away from laying the points with the Tigers.
Let's root for defense in this one and bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 52.5 (-110) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets