Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers are both coming off tough SEC losses in Week 3. Texas A&M was upset by the Kentucky Wildcats, losing 31-21, and the LSU stormed back against Ole Miss, but ultimately lost to the Rebels by a score of 32-24.

The two teams will now face each other in Week 4, each with an opportunity to bounce back from last week's loss.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +9.5 (-106)

LSU -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +290

LSU -380

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Texas A&M record: 2-1

LSU record: 2-1

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

LSU is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Texas A&M is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 Texas A&M games

LSU is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in LSU's last 10 games

Texas A&M vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Sam Leavitt, QB - LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt struggled against Ole Miss, completing just 16-of-27 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He did manage to rush for 63 yards and a touchdown, but the LSU quarterback needs to find a way to limit his turnovers. He has thrown five interceptions through the first three weeks of the season.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total and bet the UNDER. The LSU defense has been the strength of their team. They have allowed just 3.8 yards per play this season, the 10th-best mark in the nation, despite playing against some stiff competition.

Meanwhile, both offenses have had their struggles. LSU is averaging only 5.8 yards per play, and the Aggies are averaging only 5.1 yards per play.

Sam Leavitt, while dangerous with his legs, also gives me some concern with his tendency to throw interceptions, which scares me away from laying the points with the Tigers.

Let's root for defense in this one and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 52.5 (-110) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.