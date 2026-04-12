Arkansas Receivers Have Talent, Questions and Brown Just Added New One

The Arkansas receiver room was already an interesting story heading into the fifth week of spring practice.

It apparently got a lot more interesting Friday, according to a report at Best of Arkansas Sports.

It's not something Hogs coach Ryan Silverfield wants to deal with now as spring practice enters the home stretch of ending.

One way or the other, though, it's a complication somebody is going to have to address unless there's something we don't know much about now.

Wide receiver Jalen Brown was arrested in Farmington early Friday morning on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another individual — a Class C misdemeanor under Arkansas law.

That typically means helping someone dodge an arrest or somebody else get out of more serious trouble. It's a wide-ranging law and covers a lot of areas.

Washington County Jail records show he was booked at 11:11 a.m., posted a $560 bond and walked out at 9:22 p.m. the same day. He's got a court date set for June 17 at 8:30 a.m.

In the big picture of legal trouble, a Class C misdemeanor is about as minor as it gets. That doesn't mean the timing is good, and it doesn't mean the Razorbacks are happy about it.

This is Brown's third program and it hasn't been a clean ride at any of them.

Death, taxes, and Courtney Crutchfield getting open 💯 pic.twitter.com/EU6b3LQwWu — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 11, 2026

Back in 2023, Brown was a highly sought 4-star, the No. 91 player in the entire class and No. 14 receiver overall. While that's more than enough to get Arkansas fans excited, his journey, which began where a lot of high profile receivers get their start — LSU — began to crumble.

Following what school officials reported as an off-campus incident, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell dismissed Brown from the team last spring. 247's Brendan Sonnone reported more details after sifting through local police reports.

"Upon researching local police reports, it was found that a Jalen Brown matching the exact date-of-birth of the FSU football player had been arrested by the Florida State University Police Department on Saturday morning — the same day Brown was dismissed from the team — on Third Degree Felony Charges for Possession of Controlled Substance."

Despite only having eight catches for 75 yards for the Seminoles in 2024, he showed enough promise to potentially factor into the starting line-up the following season had he not gotten dismissed. Instead, he headed for the portal looking for a clean, safe place to begin what was potentially his last shot at putting together an NFL draft worthy career.

That's when he signed with Arkansas in May 2025, looking for an opportunity to thrive in Bobby Petrino's high flying offense..

Brown flashes of what the Miami native can do before it all came crashing down with an unwatchable play against Notre Dame that resulted in a broken tibia and fibula. Prior to the injury, he had 12 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns, which shows he could have been the difference in numerous close games the rest of the season.

Brown seemingly avoided the potential pitfalls that come with being away from the team while rehabbing throughout fall and winter, returning as a legitimate threat to unseat Bentonville's CJ Brown at the starting slot receiver spot. That's the conversation that was happening before Friday changed the subject.

Playmakers on The Hill 👀 pic.twitter.com/umaR9qpjZb — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 12, 2026

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