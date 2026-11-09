Arkansas' Run Game Has Been Frustratingly Inconsistent In Multiple Ways

FAYETTEVILLE — In regard to both production and personnel, Arkansas' run game has been consistently inconsistent this season.

The Razorbacks ran for 172 yards in their 26-23 road loss to Auburn on Saturday and had their first 100-yard rusher all season in Cam Settles, who had 16 carries for 100 yards and averaged 6.3 yards a carry.

But Arkansas' run game was feast or famine on Saturday. Of its 172 yards on the ground, 111 came on just two plays — Sutton Smith's 65-yard second quarter scamper that set up a goal line touchdown for Braylen Russell, and Settles' 46-yard burst in the third quarter that led to a field goal that put the Hogs up 13-9.

If you take out the six sacks Arkansas allowed and the -42 yards that came with them, Arkansas had only 103 rushing yards on 36 other carries, good for just 2.9 yards per carry. Including sack yardage, Arkansas had 3.9 yards per carry for the game.

"The run game showed proof of life today," head coach Ryan Silverfield said, "But then those TFLs in the second half showed that we were boom or bust, and so we've got to get those cleaned up."

Arkansas surrendered 12 TFLs in the game, eight of which came in the second half.

Auburn Tigers edge Jared Smith (41) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The two long runs were huge," Silverfield said. "Wish Sutton had gotten in the end zone and finished, and certainly wish Cam Settles had, too."

While Settles was the star of Arkansas' rushing attack, the coaching staff continued to swap out running backs at a frenetic pace. Smith, who had Arkansas' largest run play of the season, had only three carries. Braylen Russell had 10 for 27 yards, while Markeylin Batton, who hadn't seen the field all season, saw the field in the first half and had four carries for nine yards.

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"He had been injured a little bit throughout the weeks, in preseason, some of those things," Silverfield said of Batton. "We know that he's got a different speed than some of our running backs. I love our running back room, but Batton's got different gear, and so I think we got to see it on one of the speed options.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) runs in for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He has the ability to do some of those things, and then we've got to figure out what that role looks like moving forward. Again, the combination of having a variety of different running backs. Sutton got the least amount of carries but had the most explosive run. So, it's just trying to find that fine balance between all those running backs."

Jasper Parker, who has been Arkansas' RB4 this year and has 11 carries for 51 yards, did not record a carry. Five different running backs, along with QB KJ Jackson, have carried the football for Arkansas this year, giving the Hogs six ball carriers without a blatant No. 1 option.

After finding success on the ground with Jackson against both Vanderbilt and Missouri, he had only three carries, excluding sacks, against Auburn for 15 yards. A chunk of that came on a nice third down scramble drill, but it was evident that giving him designed QB runs was not part of the plan on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler (94) closes in on Arkansas Razorbacks running back Markeylin Batton (25) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When we looked at what Auburn was doing defensively, we didn't feel like there's as many things that we could take advantage with the quarterback-run game," Silverfield said. "We had done some of the quarterback-run game and had been effective, but not to the point where we felt more comfortable. Sometimes just being creative with some other things and doing some different stuff, obviously."

The fact that Arkansas hasn't figured out how to consistently run the ball effectively nor found out who their true No. 1 back is nine games into the season is emblematic of what's been a frustrating campaign in Fayetteville. Settles, who was 314 rushing yards this season, is now Arkansas' leading rusher, and there's a chance that the Hogs don't have a 400-yard rusher by season's end.

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