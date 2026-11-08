College Football Week 11 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (LSU Favored vs. Texas, Miami, OSU Favored)

Week 11 of the 2026 college football season is upon us, and with just three weeks left in the regular season, there are a boatload of teams fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After the CFB Playoff selection committee released their top-12 teams prior to Week 10, No. 1 Miami, No. 9 BYU, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 6 Kentucky all lost which should shake up the ranking for next week.

The AP Poll was released on Sunday afternoon, with the Georgia Bulldogs taking over as the No. 1 team in the country after dominating Ole Miss in Week 10.

The Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Alabama Crimson Tide are the top-three teams in the odds to win the national championship in the 2026 season, while teams like Tennessee (knocked off Kentucky), Utah, Oregon and others furthered their respective cases that they should in the College Football Playoff.

In Week 11, there are a few marquee matchups, including the Texas Longhorns hitting the road to play the LSU Tigers. Lane Kiffin’s LSU team may have cost it any chance at the CFB Playoff with a loss to Alabama in Week 10, but a win on Saturday would at least get the Tigers back in the conversation before the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, a few huge Big Ten matchups take place, as USC faced Indiana with a chance to earn another statement win while Ohio State faces a must-win spot at home against Northwestern.

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

With College Football Playoff spots at stake, who is favored in each top-25 game in Week 11?

Here’s a look at the opening odds for each matchup, with LSU favored to take down Arch Manning and Texas in the marquee matchup of the week.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -9.5 (-105)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 22 Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -2.5 (-105)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baylor vs. No. 12 BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -7 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Duke vs. No. 5 Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -14.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Northwestern vs. No. 21 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -10.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110)

Total: 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 7 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -19.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -3 (-105)

Total: 41.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Missouri vs. No. 2 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -13.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 15 USC vs. No. 6 Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -7 (-115)

Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Boston College vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -31.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Michigan vs. No. 18 Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oregon -10.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ole Miss -2.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oregon State vs. No. 17 Boise State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -9.5 (-105)

Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Florida vs. No. 13 Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Kentucky -3 (-112)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 24 LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -4 (-108)

Total: 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Purdue vs. No. 16 Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Iowa -16.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 20 South Carolina vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: South Carolina -8.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma State -3 (-110)

Total: 72.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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