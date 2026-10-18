Arkansas Snaps 14-Game SEC Losing Streak With Win Over Vanderbilt

The longest winless drought in the SEC has finally been snapped.

Arkansas (3-4, 1-3 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC) 31-21 in Nashville on Saturday, ending a 14-game SEC losing streak dating back to Oct. 26, 2024 and earning its first SEC victory under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Arkansas trailed 14-7 late in the first half before a quick scoring drive, capped by a touchdown run from Cam Settles, tied the game at 14. The Razorbacks took a 21-14 lead after the first drive of the second half before Vanderbilt came back to tie it up.

Arkansas then went on a five-play, 53-yard drive that ended with another TD run from Settles that put UA up 28-21.

Miguel Mitchell made arguably the biggest play of the night, intercepting an ill-timed flip from Curtis that gave the football back to Arkansas. Facing a third and 10 two plays later, Jamari Hawkins made the biggest catch of his collegiate career, hauling in a 31-yard pass that got Arkansas into Vanderbilt territory. A first down run from Braylen Russell and a 39-yard field goal from Max Gilbert iced the game.

Vanderbilt is now the lone winless team remaining in the SEC.

"It's awesome," Silverfield told SEC Network. "It's all for these fans. Our great fans that showed up, our great fans back home... so many guys showed up. Offense, defense, special teams, what a great night. We always believe, even whenw e got our teeth kicked in early in the season. This is the foundation we're building here at Arkansas. I'm so darn proud of them."

KJ Jackson put together arguably his best outing as a Razorback, completing 21 of his 31 passes for 251 yards and ran for 58 yards. Anthono Jordan hauled in a game-high five catches for 74 yards, while Russell (51 rushing yards) and Settles (45 rushing yards) contributed to a season-high 187 rushing yards for the Razorbacks.

Mitchell's interception was one of two turnovers the Hogs forced on the night, as Joker Johnson's pick-six in the second quarter got UA on the board.

The victory is Arkansas' first against an SEC team and first road victory since it beat Mississippi State on Oct. 26, 2024 and its first against a Power Four team since it beat Texas Tech in the 2024 Liberty Bowl.

The Razorbacks are off on Oct. 24 before returning to action inside Razorback Stadium against Missouri on Oct. 31.

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