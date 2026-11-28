FAYETTEVILLE — A report from USA Today on Saturday afternoon stated that Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to leave to be the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss under Pete Golding.

Roberts, who Ryan Silverfield brought in to lead his defense in Fayetteville, would owe UA roughly $2.4 million, which is 60 percent of his contract, if he did leave Arkansas for Ole Miss.

2026 was Roberts' fourth consecutive season serving as a DC in the SEC. He spent 2023 at Auburn and the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Florida before coming to Arkansas.

Roberts' defense was far from perfect in 2026, but it was by far the best unit on the team. In 12 games, the Razorbacks allowed

Silverfield was asked about the report in the post-game news conference following Arkansas' 25-10 loss to LSU on Saturday.

"That's news to me," Silverfield said.

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Silverfield wanted to work with Roberts since he became the head coach at Memphis in late 2019, but wasn't able to get the Visalia, Calif., native to Bluff City. He finally got him on his staff at Arkansas, where he proved to be an invaluable asset to a team that desperately needed a defense to play well to keep the Razorbacks in games.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas held Tennessee to 24 points while forcing three turnovers, forced two in Silverfield's first SEC win against Vanderbilt and forced four in the biggest win of Silverfield's UA tenure so far, a 34-6 demolition of South Carolina, in which USC backup QB Cutter Woods was picked off thrice.

However, in what could be his final game as Arkansas DC, the Razorbacks gave up 554 total yards, including 306 on the ground. The Hogs got several key stops, including a goal line stand on LSU's first possession, but were unable to stop the Tigers when they truly needed to.

Still, keeping Roberts was far and away the biggest key to Arkansas having a successful offseason, and losing him to a fellow SEC team and a rival at that would be a huge blow for Silverfield and the Razorbacks as he approaches a critical few weeks in Fayetteville.

Further complicating Roberts' potential departure is a potential split between Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. Cramsey's offense was the worst in the SEC in 2026, and if Silverfield makes a change at OC, Arkansas could go into portal season without an offensive or defensive coordinator.

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