Arkansas vs. Georgia: Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Everything Fans Need to Know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks return home to host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Gunner Stockton and a ferocious defense that's suffocating teams to just 167 yards and 11.5 points per game through two weeks.

Stockton hasn't needed to do much this season, completing 28-of-32 passes for 436 yards and eight touchdowns without a turnover going into the SEC opener for both teams.

If he keeps that efficiency up against the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs could end up cruising to victory on Saturday if something doesn't change quickly.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team on the sideline of CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium during the season opener against North Alabama on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Georgia leads 12-4

Betting: Georgia (-24.5), O/u: 54.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What ESPN Thinks

Georgia is overwhelming favorites in this one across the board, including on ESPN where they give the Bulldogs a 96% chance of winning, according to its Football Power Index.

One week following a 43-10 blowout loss to Utah, Arkansas returns home in an attempt to right the ship, but that's going to be hard to do against a team that has very few weaknesses.

The Bulldogs slide in at No. 4 in the rankings touting an undefeated record and are projected to finish with a 10-2 overall record with a 13.3% chance of finishing undefeated. Coach Kirby Smart's group has a 99.7% chance of finishing above the six-win threshold, 23% chance of winning the SEC and 69.3% to make the College Football Playoff.

For Arkansas, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield's team continues to plummet, falling 17 spots to No. 77 in the FPI ratings with a projected record of 3-9 and a 2.4% chance of reaching bowl eligibility.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sidelines against the Tennessee State Tigers at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. Texas A&M

5. LSU

6. Tennessee

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. South Carolina

11. Auburn

12. Missouri

13. Mississippi State

14. Vanderbilt

15. Kentucky

16. Arkansas

What Kirby Smart Is Saying

Most of the things Kirby Smart had to say as he previewed his SEC opener against the Razorbacks were moreless generalities about the game. That includes being complimentary of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson, who has struggled throughout the first two games of the season.

"Very accurate passer. He throws a great ball. Anticipates timing of throws. He's got a really strong, live arm," Smart said. "He gets the ball out there. He's a good athlete. He's got size that makes him hard to tackle, but he eludes and scrambles and makes some plays. A lot of respect for him."

Jackson has completed 38-of-69 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also second on the tean in rushing with 17 carries for 61 yards.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2) at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks will need to have a massive turnaround on defense this week with Stockton and his offense that has been among the most explosive units in the country so far. Georgia sits at No. 1 nationally in scoring at 66.5 points and No. 5 by gaining 576 total yards of offense per game.

One of the biggest weapons on Georgia's offense is wide recevier Tayln Taylor, who has caught five passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He also has one carry for 31 yards through two games.

“[Taylor's] had more opportunities. Number one, he's been healthy. He would've been doing what he's doing now last year had he been healthy the whole time. He was a up-and-coming player. He was rising, runs good routes. He's explosive. He takes pride in his blocking, takes pride in his performance. He works hard at things that he still needs to improve on.

"He's got a lot of energy. He's a ball of energy. He's always wanting to celebrate and be excited. He loves the game. He has passion for the game, and you don't want to take that out of anyone. And I'm pleased with where he's at. We got to do a good job keeping him healthy and continuing to grow him and, and, and be scheme diverse.”

Prediction: Georgia 49, Arkansas 7

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