Cramsey: Arkansas Offense Going To 'Find Out Who The Hell We Are' Against UGA

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' offense was unable to get out of first gear against both North Alabama and No. 17 Utah, and things don't get any easier for Tim Cramsey's unit on Saturday.

No. 2 Georgia is a 24.5 point road favorite over the Razorbacks for good reason: not only has Arkansas not looked very good to open the season, but the Bulldogs rolled over Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, scoring 63 and 70 points, respectively. Per usual, Kirby Smart's defense has also been dominant.

The Bulldogs, who boast a big, physical defensive front and are loaded with talent at linebacker and in the secondary, will present quite the challenge to an Arkansas offense that has struggled to move the ball in its first two games.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey meets with a North Alabama coach prior to the game. | Nilsen Roman

"We've got to make plays," Cramsey said Tuesday. "We've got to make plays. We left a lot of plays on the field this weekend. Hats off to Utah. They did a good job. They won the one-on-ones. They won the one-on-ones in the back end. They won the ones up front. So we've got to find ways. I mentioned last week DNA and scheme stuff. We've got to find ways scheme stuff to beat some man coverage and find out who our true go-to guy is and put him in the best routes possible."



For Arkansas, everything starts with QB KJ Jackson, who will be making his fourth collegiate start against a national title contenders and a ferocious, unforgiving defense. UGA's defense will by far be the best he's faced so far in his young career, and getting him comfortable early will be key to the Razorbacks establishing any type of offensive rhythm.

"He had a great practice today," Cramsey said of Jackson. "He really did. He had great practice last Tuesday. Great practice last Wednesday. It's got to carry over to the game. I've got to do my job and make him feel comfortable. Is that run him a little more? Get him tackled a little bit more? We got him a couple quick early completions last week.

"I will always say it's on the quarterback room. Yes, it's on the quarterback. That's the joy of this position. We determine who wins and loses football games. When a quarterback plays well, that program does well. When a quarterback doesn't play well, that program doesn't do well. It's been the one thing about football that's true from the beginning of time. So he's got to continue to have the confidence in himself. He's got to continue to make plays."

Cramsey added that he did not see effort as a major problem.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during a first quarter punt return that was called back due to a penalty against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

"Effort can always be better," Cramsey said. "We need to win the one-on-ones. We need to win those. Playmakers gotta make plays for us? When adversity hits, you’ve got to be able to pull together. One thing we’re continually talking about here in Year 1 is culture, building a culture, fixing the culture, teaching the culture.

"All of that comes in and effort becomes part of that. So can you play every dang snap of your life like the score is tied? That’s what we’ve got to get to. Did we do that all the time? I think most of the guys did. The handful of guys who didn’t, they got corrected pretty heavily and their play time might show less a little bit because of that."

Arkansas will undoubtedly have to make major strides on offense to keep Saturday's game close. Against one of the best defenses in the country, that may be too much to ask.

But after all, there is a reason why football games are played on grass and not paper.

"After a situation that happened on Saturday, you better get your head down," Cramsey said. "You better get back to work, you better make sure you’re handling your business because we need to get the best five O-linemen, we need to get one tight end, we need to get the best three receivers, we need to get the best running back and need to get the best quarterback in the game.

"We’re going to find out who the hell we are."

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