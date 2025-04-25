Sophomore linebacker claims Hogs as dream program, loves Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Prescott High School sophomore linebacker Mario Brownlee will likely be one of the more highly regarded players in the state once his recruitment is all said and done.
The 6-foot, 200 pound soul crusher is a violent hitter, plays in space well and utilizes his speed to chase down ball carriers in the backfield. He finished his sophomore season with 121 tackles, 11 TFL, five QB hurries, four PBU, two sacks and two forced fumbles on a Curly Wolves team that finished the year 10-2 with each victory coming by nine points or more in 2025.
Brownlee has been recruited by several FBS programs to this point. Missouri, LSU, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Miami (OH) and Charlotte have all been in contact and FCS programs such as Yale, UT-Martin and North Alabama have also been high on him.
He has spent time this offseason to transform his body in the weight room to one of Arkansas' top prospects. From pushing pick-up trucks to working with athletic trainers to develop versatility as a hybrid safety, Brownlee's desire is to earn a scholarship from power conference programs.
"It would mean the world to me if I was finally offered by a power conference program," Brownlee said. "Because, that’s what I’ve been working so hard for [throughout this year.]"
As he heads into his junior year, he hopes to split time between both defense and offense with a unique goal in mind. During his freshman season, Brownlee scoring 23 touchdowns and tells Hogs on SI that his goal is to lead the state in tackles and touchdowns, which is a daunting task that has rarely been achieved according to research of in Arkansas high school football records available.
"I've been grinding every day in the weight room, classroom and football field to become a Division 1 prospect," Brownlee said. "Before I finish high school I want to lead the state in tackles and touchdowns. There's not very many people who know in my 9th grade season I had 23 touchdowns."
Consistent Linebacker Play
Since coach Sam Pittman was hired prior to the 2020 season, Arkansas has been successful in the development of its linebacker room. Multiple players come to mind including Grant Morgan, Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and now Xavian Sorey.
Brownlee shares that he is aware of how well Arkansas' linebackers have performed under Pittman and says Arkansas is his dream school.
"The Razorbacks success at linebacker has definitely over the past few years stands out to me," Brownlee said. "Arkansas is my dream school and I love Coach Pittman."
Sorey is the latest Arkansas linebacker to see his stock soar once seeing the field. The former Georgia linebacker led the team with 99 tackles last season along with 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Going into his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 231 pound linebacker will have a chance to solidify himself as a potential 2026 NFL Draft pick as he continues to develop into one of the best in the SEC and country. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams believes Sorey has a firm grip of the defense and has taken on a mind in tune with his coaches on the sideline.
"Man, he's just understanding the scheme," Williams said. "It's just his knowledge of knowing what we're doing and what we're trying to do. He's asking questions, and not only is he asking questions, he's actually helping the younger players on the scheme that we have, which is always good."
Sorey's persistence could pay off as he works not only to be a great Razorback but student of the game.
"He's in my office all the time, 'Okay, Coach, let's draw this up. Coach, when you call this, what are you thinking?'," Williams said. "So he's kind of getting in my mind a little bit on why we call things in different situations, which is, which is awesome."
Pool emerged as a Razorbacks defensive captain and finished his career as the school's all-time leader in tackles with 441 when his eligibility expired in 2022. He amassed several honors during his time at Arkansas including three-time All-SEC honors and 2021 third team All-American as he led the team with 125 tackles.
Former Alabama transfer Drew Sanders Sanders brought versatility and athleticism to the linebacker corps for the 2022 season, quickly becoming a star in the SEC after finishing his Razorback career as a unaimous All-American pick. Sanders showed that he could do it all as a junior with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups, three deflections and one interception.
Morgan became exactly the type of player all underrecruited college athletes aspire to be as he was honored as an All-American and awarded the Brandon Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top player who started his career as a walk-on.
The 5-foot-11, 235 pound linebacker carried himself with plenty of heart, swagger and determination to help turn the Arkansas program around from the depths of 2-10 to finishing out his career on a team that won nine games in 2021.
He played five seasons at Arkansas and tallied 313 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The Greenwood native was instrumental in the revival of Arkansas football coming back from college football purgatory to making the state proud once more.