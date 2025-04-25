Sophomore linebacker claims Hogs as dream program, loves Pittman

2027 Prescott LB Mario Brownlee is a dude!



121 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 QB hurries, 4 PBU, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a SOPHOMORE!



Tough, physical, quick. One of the best players in Arkansas with two years left at PHS.



Oklahoma State, Miami-OH, Charlotte are in contact. pic.twitter.com/la6ocYodqg