Razorback Report: Arkansas moves up in AP poll, coaches poll, NET rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas men’s basketball moved up eight spots in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Razorbacks (7-2) recorded wins against then-No. 6 Louisville, 89-80, and Fresno State, 82-58, last week, resulting in the Hogs moving up to No. 17 in both the AP rankings and USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

The nine-point win against a Top 10 Louisville team is the biggest reason for the Razorbacks’ rise in the latest rankings. And the voters didn’t punish the Cardinals too much, dropping them to No. 11 in Monday’s updated rankings.

Arkansas also moved up one spot in the NCAA men’s college basketball NET rankings to No. 22 overall.

The Hogs will have a chance to move up even further this week. The Razorbacks will face No. 16 Texas Tech Saturday in a neutral site game in Dallas at American Airlines Center (where the Dallas Mavericks play).

That game will air on ESPN2 beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Here’s the latest AP and USA Today coaches college basketball poll:

Arizona 8-0 Michigan 8-0 Duke 10-0 Iowa State 9-0 UConn 8-1 Purdue 8-1 Houston 8-1 Gonzaga 9-1 Michigan State 8-1 BYU 7-1 Louisville 8-1 Alabama 7-2 Illinois 7-2 North Carolina 8-1 Vanderbilt 9-0 Texas Tech 7-2 Arkansas 7-2 Florida 5-3 Kansas 7-3 Tennessee 7-3 Auburn 7-3 St. John’s 5-3 Nebraska 9-0 Virginia 8-1 UCLA 7-2

Others receiving votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

Michigan 8-0 Arizona 8-0 Duke 10-0 Iowa State 9-0 UConn 8-1 Purdue 8-1 Gonzaga 9-1 Houston 8-1 Michigan State 8-1 BYU 7-1 Louisville 8-1 Alabama 7-2 Illinois 7-2 Vanderbilt 9-0 North Carolina 8-1 Texas Tech 7-2 Arkansas 7-2 Florida 5-3 Kansas 7-3 Tennessee 7-3 St. John’s 5-3 Nebraska 9-0 Iowa 8-1 Auburn 7-3 Virginia 8-1

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1.

Did You Notice?

Four Arkansas football players have accepted invitations to participate in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. The list of Razorbacks includes defensive lineman Cam Ball, offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington Jr. It’s the most players Arkansas is sending to the senior bowl since 1999 when Anthony Lucas (WR), David Barrett (CB), Kenoy Kennedy (S), Joe Dean Davenport (TE), and Bobbie Williams (OL) appeared in the game.

Former Arkansas tennis player Nathan Price was inducted into the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Missouri Valley Hall of Fame Monday. Price ended his time in Fayetteville as one of the program’s most decorated players. He Helped lead Arkansas to the Sweet 16 in 2004 and earned bids to both the singles and doubles draws at the 2004 NCAA Championships. He’s also one of six Razorbacks to win 30 or more matches in a single season.

