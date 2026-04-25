Calipari's Roster in Flux with Most Top Big Men Committing Elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Moustapha Thiam now off the board to Michigan, John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of much needed big men.

Recent signee Cooper Bowser is the only big man visitor publicly known of out of the transfer portal. At 6-foot-11, 215 pounds and wingspan of 7-foot-5, the Hogs are hoping he can be a solid piece of the rotation.

However, the Razorbacks are still in need of a much thicker body in the post and pickings are getting slimmer each day. There is one Top 5 center left on every big board across the country in Massamba Diop (Arizona State), but even he seems like a reach at this point with a visit set at St. John's this weekend.

Other notable big men off the board include Flory Bidunga (Louisville), Donnie Freeman (St. John's), Somto Cyril (Miami), Mo Sylla (West Virginia) and Eric Reibe (USC). Nearly all Top 30 portal centers have already committed while only the top two forwards, Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) and Allen Graves (Santa Clara), remain inside the Top 20 who remain on the board.

Only four of the remaining transfers ranked Nos. 21-50 are available, which makes Calipari's roster moves over the coming months quite interesting.

With major 5-star power forward target Paul Osaruyi's decision to stay in the 2027 recruiting class, there's only one viable option out of the high school ranks who could potentially reclassify.

Obinna Ekezie Jr. took a visit to Arkansas April 18 and will do the same at Louisville this weekend. The 7-foot center is a highly touted 5-star and the No. 6 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports with offers from Alabama, Maryland, Auburn, BYU, Miami, Michigan, UNC, and many others.

Right now, the Razorbacks' roster is in a state of major transition with just a handful of players expected back next season.

Senior forward Malique Ewin is in search of an eligibility waiver, but entered the transfer portal awaiting the NCAA’s five-for-five ruling. If that passes, he should be able to return next season even if it isn’t as Arkansas.

In a day where it means more to have size and extra experience on the roster, Arkansas could end up being among the youngest teams in the country. With only one senior signed, Calipari will depend heavily on freshmen, a formula he’s utilized for decades.

What Arkansas is currently built for is similar to the first two under its Hall of Fame coach. A roster that can space the floor, out-athlete opponents and this time play a bit more defense on the perimeter.

If Richmond and Thomas opt to return to college for another season, that would be Arkansas’ best case scenario. However, if they lose one or even both, panic mode might begin setting in.

No longer will the Razorbacks be considered dark-horses for a national title. They desperately need beef in the post, and at this point in college basketball those type of players in the post are necessary despite what influential voices might say.

The proof came in each loss.

Whether those came against Duke, Michigan State, Florida, Arizona, or Houston, the Razorbacks were exposed due to a lack of physicality.

Calipari better go get him some men, or maybe at least one man.

Razorbacks current 2026-27 roster

Jordan Smith, Jr. Guard, Freshman

JaShawn Andrews, Guard, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Isaiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Sophomore*

Billy Richmond III, Forward, Sophomore*

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior

* Declared for NBA draft, maintaining college eligibility

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