Russian Big Man Steps Away From National Team, Nears Arkansas Signing

FAYETTEVILLE,, Ark. — Developing news out of Russia shares that overseas big man Ilia Frolov is stepping away from the Russian men's national basketball team to finish off paperwork to sign with Arkansas, according to a report.

The 6-foot-11, 225 pound center is a floor stretcher who is an efficient scorer from all three levels of the floor. Frolov averaged a shade over 23 minutes per game this season for his Real Madrid U22 squad while scoring 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Should he follow through with his signing, the Russia native will be the 11th scholarship player on the roster, and will join a loaded class of 5-star freshmen such as Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Maper Maker, and fellow overseas prospect Miikka Muurinen.

Miikka Muurinen from Finland on his official visit in September 2024 with the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Arkansas Communications

Like most European prospects, Frolov is fundamentally developed at his size as someone who does most of the small things well at the amateur level. As a shooter, he made 36% of his attempts from three, 85% from free throw stripe and displays a soft touch near the rim.

For big men, the Razorbacks have depth, but not neccissarily the size needed to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. After meeting several teams throughout the season such as Houston, Michigan State, Duke, Florida and Arizona, it was apparent what the Razorbacks have needed this offseason to compete for a national championship.

Arkansas has missed on nearly a handful of potential centers in the portal and on reclassified 2026 recruiting targets. Top transfers such as Flory Bidunga (Louisville), Somto Cyril (Miami) and Donnie Freeman (St. John's) are just a few of the names the staff missed out on.

Reclassified 2027 center Obinna Ekezie, Jr. took his first official visit of the spring to Arkansas, but went on several other visits before settling in at Louisville. Adding a stretch big such as Frolov gives the Razorbacks someone they can spell having to play Muurinen or even Bowser 35+ minutes per game at the four and five spots.

However, coaches are probably wanting to get one more warm body who can potentially contribute in the paint. Calipari found exactly that when he offered 2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou, who could potentially reclassify himself into the current recruiting cycle.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Obviously, Calipari has patiently bided his time to assemble a roster that can advance past the Sweet 16, which has been Arkansas' achilles heel over his first two seasons.

WIth the knee injury to Isaiah Sealy, the Razorbacks are going to need every as many available players next season as there is no timetable for his return at this point. But from coach John Calipari's post on X from Saturday, the prospects doesn't appear to be good.

Current Razorbacks Roster

Jordan Smith, Jr. Guard, Freshman

JaShawn Andrews, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Miikka Muurinen, Forward, Freshman

Maper Maker, Forward, Freshman

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Isiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Billy Richmond III, Forward, Sophomore

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior

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