Ball's return X-Factor for Razorback D-Line in need of improvement
Arkansas’ defensive line is in desperate need of reinforcements following the departure of Landon Jackson to the NFL and the likes of Eric Gregory exhausting his eligibility.
While Justus Boone has been the talk of fall camp as a potential impact transfer from Florida, a main X-factor still remains the health and return of Cam Ball.
Ball returns 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks from 2024, but more importantly, brings a steady presence with already built in knowledge of the defensive coordinator Travis Williams’ scheme.
Arkansas already leaves plenty to be desired in both sacks and tackles for loss from a year ago. The Razorbacks ranked outside the top 10 in the SEC in both sacks (26, 11th) and tackles for loss (61, 15th). Only 2-10 Mississippi State finished with fewer tackles for loss than the Hogs.
“It's huge,” offensive lineman Fernando Carmona said about having Ball back at the start of Fall camp. “You could just tell on the defensive line, just kind of how everybody just feeds off of them. They finally got their anchor and their captain in there.”
He missed all of spring ball with an elbow injury and was once again held out of the first scrimmage with an AC sprain, but coach Sam Pittman expected Ball to be back by the time camp resumes Monday.
Ball has not only increased Carmona’s ability just competing against him, but he was also mentioned by name by Corey Robinson, along with Boone and fellow returner Quincy Rhodes.
“He's breaking it down,” Carmona said. He's the one kind of getting the guys juiced up going out there. So having him back out there is awesome for me getting my work, but also for the D-line, just having their p's and q's in line and having that guy that they could go to every time.”
Arkansas will be without its top three sack producers from a year ago with linebacker Brad Spence transferring to Texas. Those three players were also among the top four in tackles for loss as well.
Jackson got most of the attention from opposing defenses over the past three seasons while at Arkansas, racking up a total of 16 sacks. With Jackson gone, most of the attention now shifts to the likes of Ball, as the lead to a new-look defensive line.
The Razorbacks enter the final week of fall camp before the season kicks off 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M and will be broadcast on SEC Network.