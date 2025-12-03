Razorbacks' new coach understands importance of recruiting in-state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's clear which direction new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield wants to build his roster.

There's enough history to go off of that the talent inside the state of Arkansas lacks quite a bit and it's shown by the recruiting efforts of the last regime.

Former coach Sam Pittman had the No. 26 ranked roster in terms of total team talent according to 247sports, and it showed with 10 straight losses including six by one score.

Despite having a competitive roster, one major black eye on his tenure was the program's deteriated relationship with athletes inside the state's borders. It's been rehashed over and over, but the foundation of any program should be on what homegrown talent has to offer.

There's some really good players, especially in the 2026 class, Arkansas couldn't afford to lose this go around. Luckily, Silverfield hit the ground running once he was hired and was able to flip four players committed elsewhere because the Razorbacks didn't prioritize the hand that feeds it.

Defensive lineman Danny Beale, running back Terry Hodges, defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy and linebacker Jakore Smith all wanted to be Razorbacks in the end.

Likely because Silverfield sold them a vision on becoming a hero at an SEC program close to home, potential for early playing time and the importance of wearing Arkansas acrros their chest.

In the 2026 cycle alone, Arkansas high schools across the state have produced a total of six 4-star prospects and another two who have an average rating of 88.

That's better than the historic 2008 cycle or memorable ones from 2015 or 2022.

Of course, building a roster based off the high school ranks is silly nowadays given the shift in the college football landscape.

However, Silverfield's gains on the recruiting trail has possibly given him enough momentum early on considering the not so welcome reception he received upon his hiring.

It might be a bit early to say the Razorbacks will find away to finish with a top 30 class right now considering the class consists of just 15 signees. Arkansas currently ranks No. 15 among SEC teams, but No. 60 nationally after starting the week in the low 80's.

As the transfer portal window isn't set to open up until Jan. 2, there's plenty of time for Arkansas to increase its roster top to bottom with the program's increased budget Yurachek mentioned Sunday morning.

Not only does Silverfield plan on just being competitive amongst the SEC, but has the goal to contend and win national championships.

“It became clear during our conversations that Coach Silverfield shares our vision of making the College Football Playoffs and competing for a national championship,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said Sunday in a press release. “With our new and significant financial investment in the football program, we are confident we now have the coach and resources to make that happen."

Arkansas' 2026 signing class

4-star DL Danny Beale, Cherry Valley

4-star RB Terry Hodges, Bryant

4-star DL Anthony Kennedy, Little Rock

4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma

4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville

3-star S Tay Lockett, Conway

3-star LB Jakore Smith, Bryant

3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia

3-star WR Jude Hall, Greenville, South Carolina

3-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia

3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville

3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas

3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs

3-star WR Blair Irvin, Bentonville

N/R P Connor Smith, Clintwood, Virginia

