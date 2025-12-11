Christmas wish of 'Wonderful Life' scenario just became possible for Hogs fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One great thing about Arkansas being in the SEC is it gives Hogs fans and the journalists who cover the Razorbacks a front porch seat to all the crazy stuff that happens in the conference.

From Tennessee fans throwing golf balls, trash, water bottles and mustard at Lane Kiffin while mostly hitting their own cheerleaders, to Ed Orgeron talking about carrying bags of money through back doors and purposely lying to recruits, hardly a week passes without something entertaining to take in.

Well, this week may end up being the most entertaining ever. Now that Sherrone Moore has single-handedly snatched the motorcycle handlebars out from Bobby Petrino's hands to claim the most famous affair with a program staffer in all of college sports, smoke has begun to rise at Alabama.

It seems Kalen DeBoer realizes the same thing the Crimson Tide fans realized almost immediately. He is a good coach, just not the right coach for the pressure cooker that is Alabama.

They want him gone and he appears to want to go. That's why his name immediately came up at Michigan and people began reporting, whether true or not, that DeBoer wants to catch the first train heading north out of Tuscaloosa.

If that takes place, the fun really begins. That's when the entire SEC gets to find out whether Lane Kiffin officially signed his contract at LSU.

If he only has a memo of understanding, which is often what coaches have while the fine details of a contract are worked out, there is wiggle room to slip out and head to Alabama.

Arkansas fans have seen a coach slip out the door first-hand after awkwardly being forced to do a Hog call. Dana Altman was once the coach for roughly one day under a similar contract circumstance and he quickly packed his stuff before he had really even moved into his office to head back to Creighton.

DeBoer reportedly wants to negotiate still coaching the playoffs, but this wild scenario opens the door ever bsdo slightly to Kiffin stepping in to coach the Tide in the postseason.

That would create a situation where Hogs fans could spend the holiday season taking in Kiffin and Alabama playing Ole Miss and his current LSU staffers who would probably soon be Alabama assistants.

Just imagine the legitimate conspiracy theories that would arise from that match-up. It would be insane and Arkansas fans would have a front row seat complete with popcorn and a cold Coke to watch it play out knowing rival LSU was in total disarray while the Louisiana governor tries to figure out who to sue and who to hire while sending Kiffin checks for Ole Miss playoff wins.

What a joyous mess it would be. Just imagine the chaos that would take place. The guys at "SEC Shorts'" heads would explode.

As for Arkansas, not only would the walls be falling, perhaps for good at LSU, but fans would get to enjoy a less stressful life knowing new Hogs head coach Ryan Silverfield would mo longer have to rebuild the program with Kiffin and his giant bags of money right next door.

There aren't many borderline impossible Christmas wishes that come to fruition, but if a world can develop where Kiffin is suddenly back in Tuscaloosa doing his best Nick Saban impression, it would be a near perfect Christmas for most SEC fans.

The idea of Kiffin running through the streets of Tuscaloosa yelling at various buildings "It's a Wonderful Life" style as he heads to playoff practice is too beautiful to not imagine while full of hope.

"Hello Tuscaloosa! Merry Christmas Bear Bryant Museum! Merry Christmas Rama Jama!"

If that could happen, it truly woud be a "Wonderful Life."

