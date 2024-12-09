Army-Navy Game Future Locations: Where is the Next Matchup?
One of the most historic rivalries in college football takes the gridiron again this weekend.
The 125th edition of the annual Army-Navy game takes place Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., marking the official end of the 2024 college football regular season. And to make this matchup even more exciting, both programs head into the rivalry game Saturday looking to wrap up their best regular seasons in a few years.
Army, ranked No. 22, is 11–1 and would set a program record with its 12th victory. Led by dual-threat quarterback Bryson Daily, the Black Nights were crowned AAC champions after defeating Tulane 35–14 over the weekend—the first conference championship in program history.
Navy, on the other hand, enters the game 8–3 under coach Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen started the season 6–0 and were ranked as high as No. 24 before falling to No. 12 Notre Dame 51–14 on Oct. 26.
While Navy leads the all-time series 62–55–7, Army has won the last two matchups and six of the last eight dating back to 2016.
History of the Army-Navy game
The first interservice rivalry meeting occurred on Nov. 29, 1890, a game won by the Midshipmen 24–0. There has been an Army-Navy game every year since 1930 at 19 different venues all across the country, ranging from Philadelphia to New York City to Pasadena, Calif.
The now-demolished John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia held the most Army-Navy games with 41 from 1936 to '79. Franklin Field, the oldest operating college football stadium in the country and former home to the Philadelphia Eagles, is second with 18, followed by Veterans Stadium (17) and Lincoln Financial Field (14).
In 2023, the Army-Navy game was hosted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the first time, with the Black Knights walking away with a 17–11 win.
Future locations of the Army-Navy game
The locations for the next four Army-Navy contests have been announced, as the rivalry is set to stay on the east coast through the 2027 season.
YEAR
CITY
STADIUM
DATE
2024
Washington, D.C.
Northwest Stadium
Dec. 14
2025
Baltimore, Md.
M&T Bank Stadium
Dec. 13
2026
East Rutherford, N.J.
MetLife Stadium
Dec. 12
2027
Philadelphia, Pa.
Lincoln Financial Field
Dec. 11
The Army-Navy game has been exclusively televised by CBS each year since 1996, and the network will continue to do so through at least the 2038 season.