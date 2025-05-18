Cisse has breakout potential in Petrino's offensive scheme
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no secret as to the type of offense that second-year Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is looking to run next season.
The vision became clearer throughout the winter transfer portal window that he wanted to bring in several small, shifty receivers combined with a few outside boundary targets to keep opponents off balance.
One of Arkansas' key additions during that portion of the offseason was former Stanford wide receiver Ismael Cisse, who appeared to be on the verge of breaking out as a sophomore in Palo Alto, California.
Cisse is a former 3-star recruit out of Englewood, California who ranked was ranked as the No. 1,104 prospect in the 2023 class, No. 157 among wide receivers and No. 7 athlete in Colorado, according to the 247sports composite rankings.
He started the season as one of Stanford's top receiving targets with 24 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
He went seemingly unheard of the second half of the year with only two receptions.
"[Ismael] Cisse's been the one that has done that better than anybody else so far," Petrino said April 10. "Cisse has shown up a lot, particularly in making plays down the field and competing and going and getting the ball.
"We need to get him running routes more consistently and better and at the right depth all the time. And I think he could take a huge step forward in the offense."
One key area he'll need to improve in is becoming more of a threat to keep plays alive after pulling in a reception.
He averaged just above nine yards per catch for a Stanford passing attack that was far from potent ranking No. 105 nationally at 191 yards per game.
"Well, [Cisse's] got to be a big part of our offense," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said during spring practice. "I think he's earned that in a way that he's practiced to this point.
"And he's a mature guy that goes about his business, doesn't say a whole lot, but he's a big, physical guy. Not necessarily, he's not overly tall, you know, he is not 6-foot-5, but he's big. He is physical and he can catch the ball really well. So I see him being a big part of our offense."
Cisse finished with a 63.2 offensive grade, a 63.5 pass grade and a 57.2 run-block grade on 381 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
As a recruit, Cisse signed with the Cardinal as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023. He signed with Stanford over offers several schools on the West Coast such as Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, UNLV, USC and Washington State.
The Razorbacks offense was among the best in the nation in total yardage at 456 yards per game (No. 10 FBS), 31 points per game (No. 43 FBS) and its passing game averaged 275 yards per game (No. 18 FBS).
With Arkansas' quarterback Taylen Green returning combined with his ability to work under duress can help make Cisse more explosive in 2025.