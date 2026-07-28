Don't Shoot The Messenger: Bielema Calls Out SEC For Wanting to 'Live in 2005 Forever'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans would likely want to forget the 2005 football season. Aside from Darren McFadden running wild as a freshman, there wasn't much to write home about in what turned out to be a 4-7 campaign that saw the Razorbacks only win two SEC games.

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who is entering his sixth season as the head coach of Illinois, invoked 2005 when talking about the differences between the Big 10 and SEC, and specifically, the differences between Big 10 commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

"Everyone's going to have opinions, and obviously, they're going to draw the Big 10-SEC, all that that goes around about that," Bielema said Tuesday. "Sitting in the room with both of those guys, with Tony and the vision and experience that he has, and to be in the room [wtih] Sankey... I know he's got to protect the SEC and they kind of want to live in 2005 forever. But I think the forward thinking of where we are in college football is an awesome thing."

Bielema's comments come the week after Sankey commented on the possibility of the SEC breaking away from the NCAA, with the SEC commissioner saying talks about that possibility were real.

For what it's worth, an SEC team — at least, one that wasn't in the league back then — didn't even win the 2005 national championship.

Though it was ironically decided between a pair of teams that now play in the SEC and Big 10, respectively. Texas defeated USC 41-38 in the Rose Bowl in one of the greatest games in college football history.

The issue, if there is one at all, with Bielema's comments isn't that they're exceedingly inflammatory or defamatory. They're ironic and somewhat tone deaf, given Bielema's history.

But they are extremely funny coming from a head coach who's had so much success in the Big 10 and failed to win in the SEC.

Bielema went 68-24 as the head coach at Wisconsin before coming to Arkansas, leading the Badgers to the Rose Bowl in three straight years.

But that success didn't translate at all to his five-year tenure as an SEC head coach.

Bielema went 29-34 in five seasons at Arkansas and won a grand total of 11 SEC games, compiling an 11-29 record in conference play.

That included a winless SEC season in 2013 and a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) campaign in his final season at UA. Bielema was fired while walking off of Frank Broyles field after a 48-45 season-ending loss against Missouri.

Bret Bielema, former Arkansas Razorbacks coach | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Funnily enough, Bielema is the last head coach to have a winning record in SEC play at Arkansas, as the Razorbacks went 5-3 in conference play and finished in a tie for third in the SEC West in 2015.

But at the end of the day, is Bielema really the head coach who wants to stoke the flames of the Big 10-SEC comparison?

All his comments have led to so far is a barrage of Arkansas and SEC fans replying with screenshots of his lackluster record at Arkansas, and they likely won't cool things down in regard to Sankey's feelings about a split between the SEC and the rest of the NCAA.

We might still be in the throes of talking season, but Bielema would be wise to pick his battles more wisely next year, even if his comments on Tuesday resulted in some laughs.

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