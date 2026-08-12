ESPN Insider Says 'Indiana Road Map' Is Path To Success at Arkansas For Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas was historically a better college football program than Indiana prior to the Hoosiers' magical two-year run under Curt Cignetti that saw IU win the national championship last season, the Hogs and Hoosiers had been in a similar position in the decade prior: limited success, lots of turnover in regard to coaches and a relative lack of hope for the future.

Cignetti, of course, completely flipped the narrative surrounding Indiana football, earning the Hoosiers something they had never before had in the college football world: the respect of the nation.

Arkansas has a rich history, but little of it has been written lately. The Razorbacks are coming off a third 2-10 season in eight years and are hoping first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield can begin turning things around this year.

According to ESPN's Ryan McGee, Arkansas should take a leaf from Indiana's book to get back to its winning ways.

"It needs to be, you're talking about building the foundation for something that lasts," McGee said Wednesday on the Chuck and Bo Show. "The good news is, we're coming off a season where Vanderbilt was flirting with the College Football Playoff in November and they had a Heisman Torphy finalist. And we're coming off a year where Indiana won the national championship. Arguably the worst program in the history of FBS football, and they won a national title."

ESPN's Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) could see Arkansas football turning things around under Ryan Silverfield:



"If you're Arkansas, you've got to follow that Indiana roadmap. You need to start building the foundation now... Silverfield feels like a foundational guy." pic.twitter.com/tD07l6MQ2f — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) August 12, 2026

"The bad news is, that puts pressure on every coach to make a quick turnaround. The good news is, I think you have the ability to turn things around quicker than you've ever been able to turn around before. If you're Arkansas, you've gotta follow that Indiana roadmap of, you gotta go find the money. Indiana... has the largest alumni base in the United States, and they've figured out a way to tap into that money. You need to start building the foundation now.

"What I do know about Silverfield is, he feels like a foundational guy."

McGee added that of the new head coaches in the SEC — Silverfield, Auburn's Alex Golesh, Kentucky's Will Stein and Florida's Jon Sumrall — he was the most impressed with Silverfield, who "won a lot of people over."

McGee is undoubtedly correct that the financial foundation at Arkansas will be just as important to the Razorbacks winning football games as the culture inside the locker room and the work that happens on the football field itself. Fortunately for Arkansas, Silverfield is an unabashed extrovert who has no problem getting out and about not just to mingle with fans, but also to fundraise as well.

Razorback fans hope that strategy can lead to success for Silverfield and company in Fayetteville, and while it remains to be seen if the Razorbacks can pull an Indiana, the first steps toward doing so will take place in just over three weeks.

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