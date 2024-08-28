ESPN Still Giving UAPB Shot for Upset of Hogs Thursday Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While most believe the Razorbacks will run away from the UAPB Golden Lions Thursday night inside War Memorial Stadium there is always still a chance for a slip up.
ESPN's Football Power Index isn't giving Arkansas its 100% confidence just yet as upsets in college football can happen from time to time. The Golden Lions definitely not a 2007 version of Appalachian State and the Razorbacks certainly don't have the same type of expectations that Michigan team had that season either.
During a recent interview with THV11 in Little Rock, coach Alonzo Highsmith tells anyone who listens there is a sense of motivation in Pine Bluff about this team. He also said his team sees Arkansas as an opportunity to slay a giant and his quarterback Mekhi Hagens believes what his coach is selling.
"[We] just gonna be ourselves, be UAPB, go out there and compete," Hagens said. "We're not gonna lay down just because they're SEC and we're SWAC. We bleed just like they bleed."
"Everybody thinks they can play in the SEC right? So we'll get a chance to go out there and put our guys on that stage and see who can perform. And we got about another 15 days to put this thing together, and then we're gonna see what the chips say."
UAPB will need to show improvement in a hurry if it plans on upsetting Arkansas though. Defensively, the Golden Lions finished near the bottom of the SWAC in sacks, forced turnovers, points per game, pass defense, run defense and any statistical category imaginable.
Thursday's matchup is the perfect opportunity for Bobby Petrino as Arkansas' new offensive coordinator. It'll give him a chance to exploit a defense which struggled all of last season while getting into the groove with a school he once coached.
“Gosh I wish I could think about it but coach has been grinding us, man,” he said last Tuesday. “I haven’t had time to think about a whole lot. We’re here early in the morning and getting home late at night. But it’ll be fun. I’m looking forward to it."
HOGS FEED:
