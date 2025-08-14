Ex-Razorbacks shortstop shines in pro debut in Oriole's organization
Less than two months after his college career ended at the College World Series for Arkansas, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy made his professional debut with the Delmarva Shorebirds, the High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
He went 2-for-5 with a single, double and three strikeouts out of the leadoff spot, just missing his first home run as the ball hit off the top of the wall.
Aloy wrapped up a two-year stint with the Razorbacks that culminatined in the Golden Spikes Award, hitting .350 with 21 homers and a 1.107 OPS his junior season before being selected in the first round of the draft.
The Orioles selected him with the 31st overall pick and gave him a signing bonus of over $3 million (full slot value).
The top three players in the lineup were all 2025 first round draft picks with Auburn's Ike Irish and Coastal Carolina's Caden Bodine hitting behind Aloy.Irish and Aloy's paths crossed in the SEC while Bodine was the starting catcher on a Coastal Carolina team that made the finals in Omaha.
Aloy also flashed his glove in his debut, showing impressive range in his first game outside of college.
The Orioles are no stranger to having Razorbacks in the system. Former outfielder Tavian Josenberger has spent almost the entire minor league season with the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate, where he is hitting .161 in 46 games.
Heston Kjerstad, another former outfielder and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft is on the shelf again due to injury. He's currently on the 7-day injured list due to fatigue.
He is back in Triple-A after spending most of the first part of thee season with at the MLB level. The Orioles are 13 games below .500 (53-66) and 10 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot at the start of play Wednesday.
"I’m not ready to share yet," Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said, per MASN's Roch Kubatko on August 5. "I will talk about it over and we will figure out what we want to share with you guys. But nothing yet.”
Kjerstad has not appeared in a game since July 27. He is hitting .192 in 54 games at the MLB level and .149 in 27 games at the Triple-A level this year.
Razorback fans can watch Aloy continue his professional career on MiLB.TV. The next game is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with Aloy leading off as the designated hitter.