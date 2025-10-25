All Hogs

Fans limited on options if Hogs don't step up in game against Auburn

Schedule light, but quality heavy for Arkansas Razorbacks faithful considerations

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington takes off on another big run against the Texas A&M Aggies in their game Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In Northwest Arkansas the rain is steady and cold this morning, although it is supposed to fade for the first half of Arkansas vs. Auburn only to return for the second half of the game.

What should result is an interesting tale of two very different halves where everything is on the table to happen in a game where both teams desperately need a win. It should be an entertaining start to the day.

That's good, because in the world of college football, there are far fewer options today than usual to keep Razorbacks fans occupied throughout the day. Let's take a look at what's worth fans' time this dreary Saturday.

11 a.m.

Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith celebrates with the Old Brass Spittoon after the game against Michigan State.
UCLA @ No. 2 Indiana, Fox
This game wouldn't normally make the list considering UCLA lost its first four games rather convincingly. However, since the Bruins fired their coach, they have been unstoppable.

Nico Imaleava has found a second life at quarterback as he has helped UCLA plow through Big Ten competition. However, no one has gone into Indiana and not gotten their doors blown off outside of a rusty season opener against Old Dominion.

Even Bret Bielema's highly touted Illinois team got dropped by 53 points. Still, it will be interesting since the Bruins are the closest thing to a speed bump the Hoosiers have on their schedule until the Big Ten championship game.

No. 8 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Oklahoma, ABC
This one is a College Football Playoff elimination game for the SEC. Neither team can afford another loss.

Perhaps Ole Miss has the most on the line in this one. If the Rebels drop this game, the teams lining up to make him their next coach immediately start hammering him with the idea that it's just not possible to make the CFP in Oxford, no matter how good the hot yoga happens to be.

2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia runs the ball during the game between Vanderbilt and LSU.
No. 15 Missouri @ No. 10 Vanderbilt, ESPN
SEC fans have to wonder how Alabama vs. a hapless South Carolina team got the prime ABC slot over this playoff elimination game, but whatever.

The only entity less like to get cheered on by Razorbacks fans than Alabama is Eli Drinkwitz and any group he leads. Add in there is no team Arkansas would like to succeed outside of the Hogs more than Vanderbilt and this becomes a classic good vs. evil battle.

If the Commodores win this one, the path to the College Football Playoff becomes dramatically easier over the final few weeks leading up to a finale against Tennessee for a possible place in the SEC title game.

3:15 p.m.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against Kentucky.
No. 22 Texas @ Mississippi State, SEC Network
This game only has intrigue because the loser most likely lets go of the proverbial rope for the remainder of the season, which is great news for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas gets Mississippi State next week, so a Bulldogs' loss might be in the Hogs' best interest. There will be plenty of other chances for the Longhorns to begin their final collapse.

6:30 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is brought down by Texas A&M defenders
No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 20 LSU, ABC
Texas A&M has a chance to do something it's never had the culture to do — finish strong to lock up a spot in the SEC championship game.

The Aggies have to hold up through a night game in Baton Rouge and then knock off Missouri before it becomes smooth sailing to their collective dreams. That's a tall order, but a stout defense and high productive offense has the Aggies borderline unstoppable.

If the Tigers lose, it could spell the end for the Brian Kelly end at LSU.

