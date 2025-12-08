Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Drops Shocking Line About Miami's Star DL Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last week. The junior defensive lineman has tallied 4.5 sacks, 37 tackles (7.5 for a loss), intercepted a pass and forced a fumble this season as the Hurricanes held opponents to 13.8 points per game, which makes them the sixth best scoring defense in college football.
Two years ago Bain was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, last year he was first team all-ACC and next year he'll be one of the top picks in the NFL draft.
Before that Bain and Miami will take on Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff after sneaking into the last spot ahead of Notre Dame. A&M had one of the best offenses in the country this year and scored 36.3 points per game so it should be a tough matchup.
Though the Aggies don't seem too concerned. Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III spoke with the media on Sunday and explained Bain is not a threat and the offense would be able to handle him.
"I haven't had a time to watch any film yet 'cause it just got announced, but I don't think he'll be a threat that we need to worry about too much," said Kuhn. "We have great players. We have a great offensive line, so we'll be able to handle him."
Zuhn had no shortage of confidence on Sunday as he also explained that the team's seeding would not matter when they ended up winning it all.
Texas A&M and Miami will play the noon game on Saturday, Dec. 20.