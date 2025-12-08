Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Drops Shocking Line About Miami's Star DL Rueben Bain Jr.

Texas A&M’s Offensive lineman was asked “what are the keys to stopping Rueben Bain who is a top pick in the draft?”



He said about Rueben Bain:

“I DONT THINK HE IS A THREAT THAT WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ”



“WE WILL BE ABLE TO HANDLE HIM”



😬🤫 pic.twitter.com/dGTGr4QdQC