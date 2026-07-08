Arkansas Fans Mourn Passing of Legendary Razorback Bill Burnett

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorback community is mourning the loss of legendary running back and upstanding member of the community Bill Burnett, who died earlier this week in Springdale at the age of 78.

As a lifelong Arkansas native, Burnett played for the Razorbacks from 1968 to 1970 under legendary Arkansas Head Coach Frank Broyles. During Burnett's time in Fayetteville, he helped lead the Razorbacks to their first Sugar Bowl win in program history with a dominant 1968 victory over the University of Georgia.

Burnett finished his career at Arkansas in 1970 after helping lead the Razorbacks to two Sugar Bowl appearances and a 28-5 record through three seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks legendary running back Bill Burnett rushes past Georgia defenders during the 1969 Sugar Bowl. | Arkansas Razorbacks running back Bill Burnet

Over 50 years after concluding his collegiate career at Arkansas, Burnett's legacy remains prevalent at the university, as he still holds the career touchdown record in program history with 49. Burnett also remains one of only 19 running backs in program history to rush for over 2,000 yards, as he concluded his his career with 2,204 yards.

Following Burnett's football career, he remained a pillar in the Arkansas community, contributing as a founding member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serving as a director for over 50 years. According to his obituary, Burnett also helped open a crisis pregnancy center in Fort Smith.

Burnett's legendary career at Arkansas was recognized in 1995 when he was elected into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor. Burnett remains one of only 270 Arkansas athletes elected to the Hall of Honor since its establishment in 1988.

In 1996, Burnett was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame; two decades later, he was also inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and is currently one of only 167 individuals to be recognized by the Southwest Conference.

Following her father's passing on Saturday, Burnett's daughter, Joy Burnett Irvin, took to social media to pay tribute to him and emphasize the man of faith he was.

"My dad loved Jesus more than anything," Irvin said. "I love to think of all the people that are in heaven or on their way there because of my father and his love for Christ."

A celebration of life will be held for Burnett on Thursday afternoon at Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, Burnett's family is requesting donations in his honor to the Northwest Arkansas Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the 1st Choice Pregnancy Medical Center in Fort Smith.

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