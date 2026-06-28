Silverfield Shares Potential Timeline to Name Razorbacks' Starting Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkasas Razorbacks head into fall practice without a true answer at quarterback, or that's at least what first-year coach Ryan Silverfield wants to tell everyone.

There's probably a reason he hasn't come and crowned a starter yet because not everyone has the luxury of viewing what goes on behind closed doors.

The only opportunity fans received during spring ball was the low scoring Red-White Game that wrapped up the team's first set of practices with Silverfield's coaching staff.

In that game, KJ Jackson stood out as the more efficient passer, completing 9-of-13 attempts for 129 yards and a 65-yard touchdown to junior wideout CJ Brown.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

AJ Hill, the redshirt freshman transfer from Memphis, completed 9-of-17 attempts for 95 yards and one interception that was returned for a score by JUCO transfer Nsongbeh Ginyui.

Both former 4-star quarterbacks have each flashed promise this offseason, as each passer was charted with at least a 70% completion rates during winter and spring work.

Last month at the "All In Razorback Roadshow" in Little Rock, Silverfield acknowledged that the competition is now a two-horse race between Jackson and Hill, but it'll take fall camp for one of them to create separation.

But now, there seems to be a timeframe for the ultimate decision to be made in fall camp.

"We won't have a definitive answer, probably until midway through August," Silverfield tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "Obviously, trainings are a little bit shorter this year, but of excited to see where it goes. Both guys are certainly capable.

"They both, AJ and KJ, both have fantastic skill sets, they're both leading, they're doing all those things, but no, I think it's one of the things that's going to go probably through late August, and then we'll have an answer."

What does that timeframe look like? Arkansas started its first of 25 practices last year on Aug. 1, which met the NCAA's mandated 29 day period before kickoff of its Aug. 30 season opener against Alabama A&M.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

If that's any indication, Silverfield's first fall camp at Arkansas will begin no later than Aug. 7. With a decision expected around Aug. 20-21 gives the starter at least two weeks to become completely acclimated with his receiving core and get comfortable behind a rebuilt offensive line.

For Silverfield, delaying a decision at quarterback is a good thing because there could still be some uncertainty about who he has to work with. It also could come down to him wanting to know that who he chooses is be the best option for the job.

Should he have named a starter during or after spring practice like some have could have come too early, which can oftentimes slow competition during fall camp and potentially cause complacency at the front of the pack.

Silverfield allowing the battle to continue forces both Jackson and Hill to keep improving each day by making every practice, film meeting and extra work as opportunities to separate from the other.

With Arkansas breaking in a new system under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, there is little to no reason in rushing a decision if both quarterbacks are truly progressing at a similar pace.

Both options are polar opposites of each other with Jackson relying on his modern day RPO skillset compared to Hill's throwback passer mentality of letting the ball rip out of the pocket.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill (2) throws a pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The hardest part of the decision process for Silverfield and his staff is that there is no luxury of cupackes to feast on for a couple of weeks. Honestly, Week One against North Alabama is all going to be about how smooth things look and if the team is truly "ALL IN" this fall.

It's Week Two against Utah as to why the decision on a quarterback has to come midway through fall camp. Whether it's going to be Jackson or Hill who ultimately win the job, they aren't going to have much time to work with.

One of them has to be ready by the time the Razorbacks board the plane for Salt Lake City because everyone knows what comes in Week Three.

As country music star Clint Black once said, "If you don't look ahead, nobody will, there's no time to kill."

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