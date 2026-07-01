Finebaum's Razorbacks Prediction Speaks to Perception More Than Reality

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "There aren't eight wins on [Arkansas'] schedule."

Yes, that's exactly what the Voice of SEC Football, Paul Finebaum believes entering Ryan Silverfield's first season at Arkansas, and plenty of other national analysts are in agreement.

They may be right, but if the standard has already become accepting four wins before a snap is played, the Razorbacks have a much bigger problem than its own 2026 schedule.

There's no doubt that it's going to take a masterful rebuild in Year One if Silverfield wants to take Arkansas bowling this fall.

ESPN announcer Paul Finebaum before the SEC Championship game. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With more than 80 fresh faces on the roster and several new coaches on staff, the path for the Razorbacks to reach eight is narrow. However, the payoff is great considering former coach Sam Pittman appeared to have righted the ship in 2021 before things started to crumble apart due to injuries and key assistant departures.

Things might be all fine and dandy inside the Arkansas football facility, but the harsh part is no one is expecting them to do much this year. That's probably the toughest thing to hear.

"I like Silverfield, I was just being honest," Finebaum said. "When you look at this schedule, I don't see a lot of wins. I don't think that's being disrespectful. I think it's just being honest. I could have lied and said 8-4, but there aren't eight wins on that schedule."

The bar for Year One under Silverfield shouldn't be much lower than that eight-win mark either. There's opportunity for him to notch a few SEC wins under his belt, but it's going to take proving it first with excitement for football season at an all-time low.

Program expectations around Arkansas used to be national title contention, win the Southwest Conference championship, and be regulars inside the AP Top 10.

But after more than a decade being mired in mediocrity, the Razorbacks are now barely hanging onto its spot in the college football all-time wins list at 749, which is tied at No. 25 with Minnesota.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director and coach Frank Broyles is honored with members of the 1964 national championship team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama defeated Arkansas 14-13. | Beth Hall-Imagn Images

Where Did It All Go Wrong For Arkansas?

From an outsider's perspective, they'll probably remember the times when the Razorbacks were mainstays in the championship picture. From the time Frank Broyles took over, through Lou Holtz's tenure and then "Ten-Win" Ken Hatfield's SWC juggernaut of the 80s, the Hogs were a respected brand among college football's elite.

Although the transition to the SEC was a rough one, it was a move that financially made since by Broyles. He was known as an innovater, the top coach-turned-athletics director of his day, who could seemingly see the future of college sports 30-40 years away.

But it didn't take long for the Razorbacks to become contenders. By 1995, then coach Danny Ford had them in the SEC Championship game, while coach Houston Nutt was a single fumble against Tennessee from running the table in his first season at the helm.

That set the stage for the Matt Jones', Tony Bua's, Darren McFadden's, Chris Houston's, Jamaal Anderson's, Felix Jones', Ryan Mallett's and many others to come through and win nine or more regular season games on seven occasions from 1998-2011.

Those certainly weren't the golden days, but those sure were fun for a fanbase chomping at the bit to contend for championships again. Just as Arkansas' rise to SEC relevance arrived, things plateaued immediately following the unceremonious firing of coach Bobby Petrino, who was going into Year Five of his tenure touting a 21-5 record from 2010-2011.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his football team during spring practice. | Razorback Communications

Since his departure, Arkansas has cycled through three different head coaches, countless roster overhauls while posting just one winning season in SEC play (2015) over the past 14 seasons.

Programs Arkansas once viewed as peers such as Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky have all found ways to stabilize themselves. Even Vanderbilt is out there winning 10 games in a single year.

The Razorbacks have struggled to sustain just the smallest bits of momentum to string together multiple winning seasons.

Pittman might have briefly restored hope with his 9-4 season just five years ago, but inconsistent play, turnovers and bad defense kept Arkansas from building toward a complete breakthrough.

Instead, Arkansas slipped back to the cellar of the SEC following a third 2-10 season since 2018 with yet another coaching change. Most of that is due to a lack of resources Silverfield is expected to receive while Pittman didn't have the luxury of using.

Yes, that sounds a bit conflicting to the casual college football fan and rightfully so. Because it really doesn't make sense for boosters to sabotage a program that would make more revenue by just donating to its NIL collective.

Even when there were attempts to raise money to field a better roster, some on social media would make a huge scene about it being a waste of money. That effectively did more damage than good while also falling further behind teams it used to be competitive with.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

What Silverfield does deserve is time to make things right at Arkansas again. He did well at Memphis by going 50-25 overall, 5-1 against current SEC head coaches and went 4-1 against the likes of Jon Sumrall, Eric Morris and Alex Golesh.

The man is wired to win. It's deeply entwined in his DNA.

Whether he leads Arkansas to four, six or even eight-win mark, the expectation for him, at least in Year One, is to restore belief that the Razorbacks are finally moving in the right direction.

For good this time.

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