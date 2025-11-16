Five reasons why Petrino is best fit for Razorbacks' coaching job
Razorback fans can't be too happy with Arkansas' interim coach Bobby Petrino since the Hogs have lost all five games since he took over.
Yes, the Razorbacks have played close in all five, losing by a total of just 19 points with four of those by a mere 10.
Is that reason enough to remove the interim tag attached to Petrino? No way. His "audition" has been a disaster.
But if we look deeper, there are good reasons to keep the veteran around for next season. So why do I consider Petrino still a viable choice for the job?
Because he was promoted to captain of a sinking ship with little chance of surviving. And the last time the Hogs were truly considered a good program is when he was head coach.
Could he recreate that magic if given a fresh start in 2026?
With Petrino, Hogs were beating ranked teams
Let Petrino recruit to his offensive scheme and I'll wager my favorite Hog hat he'll turn the program into a winner.
Don't forget, the Razorbacks were 21-5 in the last two of his four seasons in Fayetteville and played Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. Are you willing to say he can't do it again?
Eight SEC teams are ranked in the Top 25 of the AP poll released Sunday. Five were in the top 10 with Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss sitting 3-4-5.
The Hogs could've easily beaten Ole Miss and A&M this year, losing by one with Sam Pittman as the coach and by three to the Aggies with Petrino in charge.
In 2011, Petrino's Hogs beat four teams ranked in the top 15. I say give him the chance to put together that kind of team again.
Pittman firing overshadowed by bigger names
When Arkansas fired Pittman the day after the Hogs' fifth game, that 56-13 embarrassment at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, they were one of four schools looking for a new coach.
The others were UCLA, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State. Not much to worry about there. Three somewhat attractive jobs but hardly the likes of Alabama or Ohio State.
Odds were that other heads would roll but the Hogs seemed positioned to have their pick of veteran retreads like UNLV's Dan Mullen, established winners like SMU's Rhett Lashlee, or hotshot rising stars like Memphis' Ryan Silverfield.
But then, losses led to hot seats bursting into flames down at Florida, then LSU, then Auburn. Oh, and Penn State had already kicked James Franklin to the curb despite reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals just last season.
Razorbacks' futility part of a record in college football
Arkansas' football program helped set a record this season, and I'm not referring to the Razorbacks' eight straight losses.
Nope, the Hogs have company for another disappointing reason: they were one of a record number of schools to fire their football coach before November rolled around.
Chopping block, indeed. We're not talking lousy programs, either. In fact, Arkansas probably fits in fifth among the 11 schools looking for a coach.
Some would argue the Hogs should be below Virginia Tech and UCLA but here's how I rank them:
LSU
Florida
Penn State
Auburn
Arkansas
Virginia Tech
UCLA
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
UAB
Colorado State
Here's the list of who got fired and when:
UCLA - DeShaun Foster, Sept. 14
Virginia Tech - Brent Pry, Sept. 14
Oklahoma State - Mike Gundy, Sept. 23
Arkansas - Sam Pittman, Sept. 28
Penn State - James Franklin, Oct. 12
Oregon State - Trent Bray, Oct. 12
UAB - Trent Dilfer, Oct. 12
Florida - Billy Napier, Oct. 19
Colorado State - Jay Norvell, Oct. 19
LSU - Briank Kelly, Oct. 26
Auburn - Hugh Freeze, Nov. 2
Four firings of SEC coaches in one season ties for the second most ever. Don't be shocked if others are gone by end of the season.
Should Hogs take chance on another fired SEC coach?
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, who I touted as Arkansas' best option at the end of last season, might be headed to Happy Valley to take the Penn State job.
It has a much higher ceiling than Mizzou, and the Hogs haven't come knocking despite Drinkwitz's ties to Arkansas.
The Razorbacks could chase LSU's Kelly, Florida's Napier or Auburn's Freeze but won't. And shouldn't. If those guys can't win at those schools, they won't be successful at Arkansas.
Petrino's career record is impressive
Petrino has been a head coach at four schools, including two stints at Louisville, where he famously tutored Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
- Louisville: 77-35
- Arkansas: 34-17 (2008-11)
- Missouri State: 18-15
- Western Kentucky: 8-4
- Overall: 137-71
With Power 4 schools Louisville and Arkansas, his record is a sterling 111-52, a .681 winning percentage.
My guess is everyone reading this story -- heck, let's say everyone who knows how to call the Hogs -- would gladly accept a .681 winning percentage from every football coach Arkansas ever hires.
Five reasons Petrino is best choice for Hogs
Here's why Petrino is a better choice for the Hogs than Franklin:
1 - Petrino beat ranked teams while at Arkansas.
2 - Petrino's familiarity with Arkansas high schools.
3 - Petrino recruits will create a superior offense.
4 - Petrino won big at Arkansas before.
5 - Petrino will do it for less money than most.
Hiring the cheapest guy, or buying a car based solely on price, is not the way to go. Quality matters. Petrino, I argue, provides both.
So, in this case, save money for that NIL stash that'll get a better quarterback, a faster receiver who always gets open, overall improved athleticism, and a defensive end who can't be blocked.
Petrino's familiarity with how Arkansas operates as a program and with high schools in the state gives him a running start on next season.
He's also familiar with incoming recruits, would likely retain them, and will add to the stockpile with talent that fits his style.
From my viewpoint, Petrino will recapture the vibe and recreate the success he enjoyed at Arkansas 15 years ago.
He just needs to have full control when transfer portals are open and signing day arrives. Then fans can dream of more 11-2 seasons.