Silverfield promises wins at Arkansas, history raises an eyebrow

There is a season in Arkansas when hope blooms like dogwoods. It usually arrives right after the coaching hire, before the pads crack, before the scoreboard starts tattling.

Ryan Silverfield is now standing in that season.

The new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks has promised the program will “win a ton of games,” and he figures it won’t take long.

That is the kind of sentence Razorback fans would like stitched on a pillow, if experience hadn’t already taught them to read the fine print.

Arkansas has not lacked for plans. It has lacked for Saturdays that cooperate.

Silverfield is 45, bright-eyed, energetic, and armed with a résumé that reads well in December. He coached six seasons as a head man at Memphis, went bowling every year, spent time in the NFL, and dipped a toe into the Power 4 waters as an assistant at Arizona State in 2015.

Now he is charged with reviving a program that finished 2-10, lost every close game it played, and settled comfortably into last place in a 16-team SEC.

That is not a soft landing.

Still, Silverfield talks like a man who believes belief itself moves the needle. Arkansas fans have heard that sermon before, delivered by men who arrived certain they would be the one who finally bent history.

“How you do anything is how you do everything,” Silverfield said Dec. 16.

That line echoes nicely off concrete walls. It always does.

Another plan meets an old problem

The Razorbacks fired Sam Pittman in late September after another losing slide. Bobby Petrino finished the season as interim head coach and went 0-7, closing the book on a year that felt longer than the Mississippi River.

Silverfield stepped into that wreckage promising accountability, toughness, and standards.

Those words are old friends in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has not seen a double-digit win season since Petrino’s glory days in 2010 and 2011. In the 14 years since, the Razorbacks have managed six winning seasons.

Two of them cracked eight wins. The rest barely cleared the waterline.

Since 2012, Arkansas owns the worst cumulative winning percentage in the SEC.

Vanderbilt is the only program within shouting distance, and even the Commodores passed the Razorbacks this season with a 10-2 run while Arkansas slumped to 2-10.

That history does not disappear because a new man holds a microphone.

Silverfield believes environment matters, and he wasted no time pointing out what he didn’t like. On his first walk through the Fred Smith Football Center, he stopped cold.

“This lighting sucks. This is a dungeon. This is a loser mentality,” Silverfield said.

He is not wrong. Arkansas football has lived in a dim place for a while. But the SEC does not care about lighting. It cares about blocking, tackling, and whether the plan still works in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas fans want desperately to believe this will be different. They have watched coaches arrive with binders full of answers, only to discover that the league keeps changing the questions.

Silverfield says the rebuild will not be slow.

“This isn’t one of those things where I need three years to rebuild this,” he said.

Every Arkansas coach has said some version of that. None of them planned on losing.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr, head coach Ryan Silverfield, wide receiver CJ Brown, and quarterback KJ Jackson during the introductory press conference for Silverfield at Frank Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Proof that it can be done — somewhere else

Silverfield pointed to examples of programs that escaped the cellar. Indiana is unbeaten and sitting atop the College Football Playoff field after going 3-9 three years ago.

Vanderbilt, long the SEC’s favorite punchline, just produced its first 10-win season after Clark Lea survived a record that once looked terminal.

Those stories matter, Silverfield says. They prove it can be done.

They also conveniently leave out how rare it is.

Arkansas entered the season ranked 42nd all-time in winning percentage. The program’s history suggests competence should be achievable. The past decade suggests otherwise.

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek echoed Silverfield’s optimism, citing conversations with dozens of candidates and a renewed financial commitment from donors and trustees. Arkansas, he said, can build a championship program again.

That sentence has been spoken in Fayetteville more often than the fight song.

Silverfield believes the key is accountability. He wants players who don’t flinch when pushed. He said if a recruit sweats at the idea of being held accountable, he will show them the door.

He pointed to Quincy Rhodes and KJ Jackson as examples of players ready to lead.

There is nothing wrong with demanding standards. Arkansas has demanded them before. The issue has never been the speech.

It has been the follow-through when Alabama, LSU, and the rest of the neighborhood come knocking.

Tough talk, hard league

Silverfield says he is not here to be friends. He is here to tell players the truth, even when it is uncomfortable. He says he ran hard camps at Memphis and watched players respond.

He took on 78 new players in one offseason and guided that group to an 8-1 start and a national ranking.

That story sounds encouraging. The SEC will offer its own response.

Silverfield wants Arkansas fans to look into the stands and see effort, joy, and hair-on-fire intensity. He wants them to believe again.

They will — right up until the scoreboard demands honesty.

Every Arkansas coach arrives with a plan. Every one of them believes culture will carry the day. And every one of them eventually learns that the SEC does not grade on intention.

Silverfield’s confidence is sincere. His words are polished. The belief is real.

Now comes the part Arkansas knows too well of finding out whether the plan survives once the games start.

Key takeaways

Arkansas has heard confident plans before, and the SEC has erased them quickly.

Silverfield promises accountability, toughness, and no patience for losing.

History says belief is easy; surviving Saturdays is harder.

Hogs Feed