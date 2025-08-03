Razorbacks’ fanbase challenged to bring energy for early kickoff against Irish

Former Hogs tight end sends ultimate challenge to fans before meeting with Notre Dame
Preseason talk is one of the best things about college sports.
While things didn’t end well for former Arkansas tight end Ty Washington, he didn’t hold back challenging his old fanbase when his new team, Notre Dame, comes to visit next month.
"If you shut them out quick, it’ll be done, Washington said after Notre Dame’s Friday practice. “The fan base will be quiet. It’s too hot at Arkansas. Everybody wants to go home if they’re losing. They just go on. They just want to leave."
Now, that players have the freedom to transfer here, there, and everywhere during their college careers, they get a whole new perspective on different stadium atmospheres.
While it sounds like there’s some of Ill-will between him, the fanbase or coaches, he cherishes the opportunity of being at Arkansas for three seasons.
"It's going to be great," Washington said Friday after a Fighting Irish practice. “Even though it ended badly, I love the fan base, and I love everything that was there. The players, I still love the players and love a few of the coaches.”
He was suspended from the Razorbacks program after refusing to enter the game against Mississippi State last season.
He later revealed on the podcast with D.J. Williams that he wasn’t in great mental shape following the passing of his grandmother.
While it’s accustom former players get booed, Washington won’t mind it, he understands it. He truly wasn’t watching out for anyone but himself that crisp fall day in Starkville.
“If some want to call me the villain, they can call me the villain,” he said. “I think mental health is a strong topic that many people don’t talk about.
“When my grandma was about to pass, that really hit me at home, and I tried to tell them that. For my dad, that was his only parent.”
Arkansas is set to host Notre Dame Sept. 27 at 11 A.M. CT and will be nationally televised by ABC.
Despite a brunch kickoff, the Hogs’ fanbase should be rocking during a first-time ever meeting between the two storied programs.
“It’s going to be very, very hectic [in Razorback Stadium],” Washington said. “They get loud. The fan base gets in there quick; the student section gets in there fast.”
Washington had all the goods to be a significant contributor with the Razorbacks before getting hurt at Florida in 2023.
That season in general saw a lot of downs, including one of the worst football games ever played against Mississippi State, a 7-3 loss.
During his time with the Razorbacks, Washington saw his team go a combined 10-8 at home venues.
Arkansas has lost five of its previous six SEC home games by double digits, which can partially be to blame for a lukewarm crowd.
During Washington’s time at Arkansas, he caught 14 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns.