Former SEC QB Sends Strong Warning About Arkansas Under Ryan Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many national analysts are dismissing Arkansas entering the 2026 season, but former Auburn and NFL quarterback Jason Campbell isn't among them.

Campbell actually endorses first-year Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield's plan for rebuilding Arkansas and believes the program could become dangerous if it starts winning consistently again.

That's mostly the case in Arkansas as fans are looking for anything to be positive or negative about when it comes to the 2026 season.

Silverfield takes over the challenge of turning the Razorbacks around as the program has shown glimmers of hope on on the recruiting trail this spring.

Outside of capturing lightning in a bottle with the 2021 season, Arkansas has been mired in mediocrity for quite awhile now with some fans believing there is no end in sight.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

Even outsiders aren't expressing much to change this season either as the Razorbacks are ranked dead last this offseason in most power rankings.

Fresh off a 2-10 season that includes six losses of seven points or less, Silverfield is attempting to change the mentality and culture of his program while maintaining focus on getting better every single day.

After former Auburn and NFL quarterback Jason Campbell had Silverfield on as a guest on his podcast earlier this week, he came away with some clear takeaways about what to expect from Arkansas in the future.

"I'll tell you one thing, [Silverfield] definitely has a plan when you listen to him. He knows the direction he wants to go in," Campbell told The Morning Rush on ESPN Arkansas Thursday morning. "Everything around the building points to now. He wants everyone to be focused and present where their feet are in the moment."

Arkansas fans probably read that quote and started thinking about Silverfield changing out the light bulbs upon his hiring. If they didn't revert to that story then they probably went back to him replacing all the clocks with the word "now" where the hands should be pointing at 12.

Auburn Tigers quarterback (17) Jason Campbell throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in second half action. The Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs 24-6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn Al.

Don't forget that catchphrases fans grind their teeth over. Every coach has got one and it's something worth embracing.

Bill Belichick always said, "Do your job."

Nick Saban's "trust the process" helped him win seven national championships.

Urban Meyer often used the "leave no doubt" to encourage his teams to finish off opponents.

Even the late, great Mike Leach commanded his teams to "swing your sword" to fend off adversity.

SIlverfield's mantra is what led to a successful stint at Memphis where he went 50-25 overall as a coach with six consecutive bowl appearances. He didn't win an American Conference championship, but provided a steady hand at the helm of one of the best Group of Five programs in the nation.

Campbell credited Silverfield's delicate approach to maintaining Memphis' success which is a reason Arkansas fans should be optimistic moving forward.

His swagger and determination to win and do it the right way is why he was 5-1 against the likes of Alex Golesh (USF), Jon Sumrall (Florida), and Eric Morris (Oklahoma State).

"[Silverfield] is also saying he has certain rules and regulations that translate on the football field, and that's a reason he had so much success at Memphis for a lot of years there," Campbell said. "He talks with such confidence. He's going to be coaching against some guys in [the SEC] that he has coached against before and he's had success.

"I don't care what people say about me, I had a pretty darn good record against some of these other coaches in the SEC now."



Ryan Silverfield says there's a hunger to win at Arkansas: pic.twitter.com/WlbD28gRhh — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 8, 2026

"He feels like in order to get [Arkansas] back to where it needs to be it's going to take some time, honestly," Campbell said. "He has to reset his roster and has young quarterbacks and neither one have a lot experience so you never know what's going to happen with that position."

Resetting his roster is something he had to do this offseason with just over 82 new faces at Arkansas going into fall camp. That kind of deep cleanse should help accelerate the process of rebuilding a culture while still being able to take on bumps down the road.

This certainly isn't going to be an easy process, and most coaches are willing to embrace that challenge. For Silverfield, it's always been about winning to him and he wants to be the one who brings Arkansas back from the depths of the college football cellar.

There's one noticeable trend that Campbell believes Arkansas can benefit from if Silverfield is able to establish a winning culutre sooner than later.

"Arkansas has a community, a support system, if [Silverfield] starts winning watch out because it's a region that is booming economically and is having a lot of success in other sports," Campbell said. "I think it's similar to Auburn. They've had success in golf, basketball, baseball and football has been lagging the last couple of years.

"Arkansas is kind of the same way having success in all these other sports and football has been the lagging part," Campbell said. "If you get the football part going that generates the most excitement around campus, you know, watch out."

Catch the whole interview between ESPN Arkansas and Campbell on the Hit That Line YouTube Channel linked below:

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