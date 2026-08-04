Pat Forde: Notre Dame Won’t Leave Its Playoff Fate to Anyone Else This Season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A year ago, Notre Dame was finishing up the shortest football offseason in school history. The Fighting Irish had a glow about themselves after playing to the very end of the 2024–25 College Football Playoff on Jan. 20. Despite losing to Ohio State, that team walked away satisfied that it took the full measure of itself across a 16-game marathon.

This year, the offseason has been a long marination in disappointment. A controversial playoff exclusion, followed by a controversial decision not to play in a bowl game. After 10 straight victories by double digits, everything just ended. Forget playing into January; the Irish didn’t even suit up in December.

The initial reaction after missing the CFP was a fusillade of finger pointing from many Golden Domers. There was shock at the elevation of Miami ahead of Notre Dame in the final CFP rankings; at the ACC for taking aim at one of its members in every sport but football, in comparison to the full-member Hurricanes; at Alabama’s ability to withstand a blowout loss in the SEC title game without dropping. (The Crimson Tide’s spot in the bracket was the only legitimate complaint.)

Months later, as the bitterness subsides, the fingers all point inward.

“We didn’t earn the opportunity,” coach Marcus Freeman said. “We didn’t earn the right to play more than 12 games last year.”

“We left it to the judges,” said safety Adon Shuler. “That’s on us.”

Linebacker Drayk Bowen tuned in to the playoff and pondered what could have been. Seeing Indiana win it all—while Notre Dame is still the last team to beat the Hoosiers, dating to December 2024—was a tough watch.

“It’s disappointing when you don’t see yourself there,” he said. “It’s a tough thing to watch. At the end of the day, like Coach Freeman said, we didn’t put ourselves in a position to earn that. And so while it’s tough, you kind of can’t blame anybody else besides yourself.”

Exclusion led to reflection. And motivation. The more days Notre Dame has had to simmer in its discontent, the more useful it might be in 2026.

“We have the motto of leave no doubt,” Bowen said. “We want our future to end up a certain way, and you can’t leave your future in the hands of others. You have to take control of it.”

On paper, the 2026 Irish have everything necessary to control their own destiny. They might well be the best team in the nation.

They return 12 of their top 13 tacklers from a defense that ranked ninth nationally in yards allowed per play at 4.62 and 10th in points per game at 17.6. That unit is loaded. “That’s kind of the goal for the defenses—no matter where you go, there ain’t no weak points,” Shuler said. “We’re going to attack you.”

Offensively, they have their first two-year starting quarterback since 2019–20 in CJ Carr, who last year set the school single-season pass efficiency record (168.1, sixth nationally). They have an experienced offensive line and return their top receiver (Jordan Faison). Losing two first-round NFL draft picks at running back creates one obvious hole, but junior Aneyas Williams excelled in spot duty (8.6 yards per play from scrimmage) while backing up Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Freeman also has the top members of his coaching staff intact for another season, with the return of offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, defensive coordinator Chris Ash and special teams coordinator Marty Biagi.

“The foundation is higher,” Freeman said. “With returning all three coordinators, with returning the starting quarterback, with so much experience in production returning, you’re farther ahead schematically. So that gives you a chance. We have to continue to have that sense of urgency to get farther, right?”

Urgency is the key. Because if there was one persistent problem in Freeman’s highly successful first four years, it’s starting the season right. His August/September record is 13–6; in games thereafter he is 30–6. That includes first-month fiascos against Marshall and Northern Illinois, and last year’s 0–2 start.

The two teams that beat the Irish in 2025 were Miami by four points and Texas A&M by one. Those games served as a stark demarcation line between playoff or bust. The Hurricanes and Aggies made the playoff and Notre Dame didn’t.

“I think it was at the forefront of our mind [in the offseason]—not necessarily the 10–2 part, but starting out 0–2,” Bowen said. “That’s not a great taste in anybody’s mouth and really it shouldn’t be. And so we were using that to drive us to spring and summer to get to where we want to go.”

Notre Dame’s defense, in its first year under Ash, did not start the season anywhere near the level at which it finished. The Irish did not force a turnover against Miami, one of just two games last year without a takeaway, and gave up an avalanche of big plays to Texas A&M. When the Irish botched an extra-point hold with 2:53 remaining, then the Aggies completed a fourth-down, do-or-die touchdown pass with 13 seconds left to finish a 74-yard drive, it resonated all the way to CFP Selection Sunday in December.

Those are the small margins that decide CFP bids. It’s not a reason to expand the playoff. It’s a reason to be absolutely buttoned-up from Game 1 onward.

For the sixth straight season, Notre Dame will open the season away from home. (The Irish may not play the toughest schedule in the country, but find another blueblood program that has gone six years without a home opener.) The opponent is Wisconsin, a program that has lost its way but will have the game in its backyard at Lambeau Field.

Get past the Badgers, and the rest of September is manageable. But the first step cannot be taken for granted. With a schedule that includes just three teams in the AFCA Top 25 (Miami, BYU and SMU) and notably lacks eternal rival USC, another early stumble would put Notre Dame back in scramble mode.

The Irish have the talent and experience to avoid any such drama this year. If Notre Dame is going to put its long, painful offseason to productive use, a fast start is nonnegotiable.

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