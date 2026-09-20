Four Things Razorbacks Desperately Need to Fix Against Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is off to an underwhelming 1-2 start under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield, which includes a pair of blowout losses to Utah and Georgia.

However, second-year coach Tre Lamb has the Golden Hurricane off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 and in search of their second victory over a Power Four opponent to begin the season.

This is Arkansas' final opportunity for a tune-up game to establish some semblance of an identity before an eight-game SEC stretch begins, and there are four areas Silverfield's team desperately needs to address before heading on the road to Kyle Field to play Texas A&M.

Arkansas Razorbacks center calls for protection changes against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Establish Physicality Along OL

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott might as well have publicly exposed the Razorbacks' offensive line, coaches included, by having his defensive linemen go through drills midway through the third quarter on Saturday.

That needs to be the final wake-up call before Silverfield is forced to make definitive changes to a position group that was expected to be a strength for this team.

Three games into the season, Arkansas been significantly underwhelming from a physicality standpoint, particularly along an offensive line expected to be one of the team's strengths.

Personally, in my 23 years observing the game of football, I've never once seen an opponent trot its whole position group on the field during a timeout for them to get more work. All of that because Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who didn't want to speak specifically for Scott, said Arkansas wasn't physical enough for them.

How embarrassing.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill tosses the football on the sideline during pregame against Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Settle On a QB1

There won't be a better time than in the coming week to figure out who will be the starter moving forward than against Tulsa.

While Arkansas has apparently tailored its offense to starting quarterback KJ Jackson, it can't afford to let a "two quarterback system" take on its own identity in Year 1. Those experiments rarely work, and neither of them have done enough to make this a feared weapon.

Hill might have flashed some big play ability with his arm, but Jackson certainly showed more command of the offense throughout the game. That alone should dispel any reason for Silverfield or even offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey from continuing this battle any further.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Steven Soles celebrates a tackle for loss against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Defense Swarms to Football

Another week, another rushing attack ready to get the better of an Arkansas defense that ranks among the nation's worst at actually stopping the run. The Golden Hurricane tallied 134 yards against Oklahoma State, jumped to 241 versus Sam Houston State, and then hammered East Texas A&M for 286 yards on Saturday.

That's a total of 661 yards rushing to go along with seven touchdowns on the ground with long runs of 81, 56, 51, 29 and 19 yards this season. The Razorbacks' edges parted at the command of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who ended up producing explosive plays regularly on Saturday,

One interesting nugget through the first three games is Tulsa is only 10-of-41 on third down — a 24.35% rate that ranks just No. 133 nationally. However, the Golden Hurricane have started 3-0 because of its effective 8-of-10 mark on fourth down, protected the football (two turnovers) and generated five plays of 40+ yards (T-No. 5, FBS).

Arkansas will have the edge talent-wise on defense, but the biggest factor will come down to discipline and effort to combat Tulsa's open-field speed.

Whether it was Quincy Rhodes or David Oke taking advantage of one-on-one opportunities, or Ja'Quavion Smith using his athleticsim to create negative plays in the backfield, Arkansas was finding ways to get pressure. Even Khmori House and Ben Bogle were making a difference by making plays from the second level of the defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks to the sideline during a game at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI images

Become Mirror Image of Silverfield's Culture

There's not a whole lot of positives anyone can cherry pick from a 45-17 home thrashing by the nation's No. 2 team. But there was one thing his team didn't do on Saturday and that was giving up at the first sign of adversity.

Silverfield has preached all offseason that his program must be "ALL IN" to succeed in Year 1.

It's all about how his team attacks the game with their attitude, doing the little things, love for the game, playing with a high football intelligence and doing everything (now) with a sense of urgency.

After a ho-hum first three games, it would be a good time on Saturday for those words to become something more than an offseason slogan.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.