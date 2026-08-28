Former Razorbacks QB Fighting to Secure Spot on NFL Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is continuing to make a case for himself to secure a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster following a solid performance Thursday evening in the Browns' final preseason game of the year.

Green, who was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the NFL Draft this spring following an impressive two years with the Razorbacks, where he was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks seen at Arkansas in recent memory.

The Former Razorback was given his first opportunity to take the field on Thursday night and made the most of the opportunity during an impressive win over the New England Patriots.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green running during game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

The rookie entered the game for the Browns at the start of the second half after the team had already built a commanding 14-point lead over the Patriots, after former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel, who is also fighting for a spot on the roster, threw for three touchdowns.

While Green threw only seven passes in the second half and completed five, what caught everyone's attention was his ability to pick up yards on the ground, finishing as the Browns' leading rusher with 66 yards on eight carries.

Green's ability to pick up a significant amount of yards with his legs should come as no surprise to Razorback fans, as he concluded his senior season in Arkansas last fall with over 700 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry, which made him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the SEC last year.

Rookie, Taylen Green, showing off his speed 🏃



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Although Green's passing game was somewhat pedestrian Thursday night, he finished the game with a respectable 77.7 quarterback rating. Also, what should give the Browns' coaching staff and front office a reason to trust Green is that he finished his first NFL game with zero turnovers.

As the regular season draws closer, Green remains in an uphill battle to secure a spot on Brown's roster, as the team's quarterback room remains one of the most crowded in the NFL.

Brown's depth chart currently includes former NCAA greats Shedeur Sanders and recently named starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, along with Dillon Gabriel, who is also fighting for a spot on the roster and, frankly, had a better outing than Green did on Thursday.

However, if Green can't land a spot with Brown going into the season, his NFL career shouldn't be considered over, since his Thursday performance should allow him to sign as a backup or practice squad member with another team in the league.

If Green can secure a spot in the NFL this fall, he will join Brandon Allen, who is currently with the New York Giants, as the only other former Razorback quarterback in the league.

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