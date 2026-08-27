Bet on Trevor Lawrence to Have Huge 2026 Season

The 2025 NFL season was a successful one for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After starting with a middling 5-4 record, they ended the season on an 8-0 run to finish 13-4, good enough for the AFC South crown. They had impressive wins throughout the season, including victories against the 49ers, Chiefs, and Chargers.

Unfortunately, their playoff lives didn't last, losing in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills 27-24.

Jaguars fans should be excited for a 2025 season where Jacksonville should be poised to once again be a contender in the AFC.

In my NFL season betting preview, I broke down my best bet for all 32 NFL teams. My favorite bet for the Jaguars is an individual player prop on their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who I think is poised for a massive 2026 campaign.

2026 Trevor Lawrence Passing Yards

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

OVER 3750.5 Passing Yards (-114)

UNDER 3750.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Pick: Trevor Lawrence OVER 3750.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Why is this number so low? Trevor Lawrence has reached 4,000+ passing yards in three of his past four seasons, and the one year he didn't in that stretch was 2024, when he played just eight games due to an injury. He passed for 4,007 yards last season in the first year under new head coach Liam Coen. Now that he has a full season in Coen's offensive system, I'd be shocked if he doesn't go over this number if he stays healthy.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!